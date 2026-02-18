T. ROWE PRICE STUDY REVEALS NEARLY HALF OF CANADIANS ARE SAVING ALL THEY CAN TOWARD RETIREMENT, DESPITE MIXED ECONOMIC EXPECTATIONS AND INFLATION CONCERNS

Global Retirement Savers Study takes a deep dive into the behaviors and attitudes of Canadian savers

BALTIMORE, Feb. 18, 2026 /CNW/ -- T. Rowe Price, a global asset management firm and a leader in retirement, today announced the Canadian-specific findings from its first-ever Global Retirement Savers Study. The survey results revealed that nearly half of Canadian retirement savers (48%) are contributing as much as they can afford to their workplace retirement plans, though only 41% believe their contributions--together with their employer match--will be enough to ensure a comfortable retirement.

Additional key findings include:

Awareness of target date investments is low: While target date solutions capture most defined contribution plan contributions, only 16% of Canadian retirement savers indicate that they are invested in a target date fund, a professionally managed investment portfolio that shifts its asset allocation through time as an investor approaches and reaches retirement. The remainder do not believe they are invested in a target date investment (63%) or are not sure how they are invested (21%).

Retirement expectations shift with age: While most Canadians expect to retire by a certain age, that expectation is lower among savers aged 50 and older (34%), compared to 40% of those under 50. Meanwhile, the expectation of working in retirement is higher among savers 50 and older, with nearly 30% expecting to work at least part-time compared to 18% of those aged 35-49 and 12% of those aged 18-34.

Human advisors are favored: Canadians show a preference for human advisors (30%), consistent with their peers in the UK (28%) and the U.S. (31%). Additionally, 38% deem one-on-one consultations with financial advisors as most helpful for retirement education, particularly valued by savers approaching retirement (ages 50+) (42%) and women (40%).

Workplace retirement plans play a key role, yet gaps remain: Canadian retirement savers rely most heavily on the organization managing their workplace retirement plan for financial advice. Opportunity for increased awareness of available resources, however, is significant, with one-third of Canadians (32%) indicating their plan does not offer retirement education or that they don't know what resources are available.

Economic expectations are mixed: More than half of retirement savers (56%) are bracing for recession in the coming year--a higher percentage than the global average. Additionally, about two-in-five (44%) Canadian retirement savers are very concerned about inflation, surpassing concern related to geopolitical events, interest rates, unemployment and the stock market.

"Our Global Retirement Savers Study highlights significant opportunities for organizations sponsoring retirement plans, and their advisors and consultants, to support Canadians in achieving their retirement goals," said Jessica Sclafani, global retirement strategist at T. Rowe Price. "With many savers expressing uncertainty about investment options, in particular limited awareness of target date funds, and clear demand for personalized guidance, there is a real need for holistic advice that goes beyond investment selection. Advisors and consultants can play a pivotal role in bridging knowledge gaps, tailoring education to different generations, and helping Canadians balance competing financial objectives. Through accessible, relevant support, we can help more Canadians to achieve financial security in retirement."

Wyatt Lee, head of Target Date Strategies at T. Rowe Price, added, "Canadian retirement savers are more likely than their peers in Australia, Japan, the UK, and the U.S. to favor default investment options, especially as they grow older and accumulate more savings. Of the 27% of Canadian savers who explicitly prefer default investments, nearly half (47%) do so because they would rather have a professional determine how their savings are invested. Target date portfolios directly address this need by offering expert oversight and ongoing asset allocation, which should help Canadians feel more confident about their financial future."

The global research surveyed more than 7,000 retirement savers in Canada, the United States, Australia, Japan, and the United Kingdom from June 14 to July 31, 2025.

