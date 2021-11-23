T&T Supermarkets Coming to CF Fairview Mall in 2022

Reflecting consumer research which revealed a strong preference for an ethnic grocery store, T&T will offer the local community served by CF Fairview Mall a wide variety of Asian specialty products including fresh produce, meat, seafood, grocery items, and its own signature kitchen and bakery creations.

"T&T Supermarkets is at the forefront of Asian food innovation – always sourcing new and trendy items, as well as ensuring we stock the traditional favorites that are important to the communities we serve," said Tina Lee, CEO of T&T Supermarkets. "We're excited to become a part of the local community and look forward to bringing new business to the area – our stores are destinations, attracting customers from all over the region."

The addition of a major grocery brand at CF Fairview Mall stems from the 2019 strategic vision of partners CF and TD Asset Management Inc. to repurpose the centre's department store space, improve pedestrian access to the nearby Don Mills subway station, and introduce new retail brands and food and dining offerings to reinforce the leadership position of one of Canada's best-performing shopping centres. The redesign and transformation to CF Fairview Mall, totaling some 200,000 square feet, opened in Fall 2020 with new store openings continuing through 2022.

"T&T is a highly popular, best-in-class grocery brand and we're delighted to partner with them and open a store location at CF Fairview Mall as the premier food destination for miles around," said Michael Peiser, Director, Development, Cadillac Fairview. "The addition of T&T Supermarket, with its unique brand positioning, dramatically reflects how CF Fairview supports the needs of this growing and dynamic local community."

The CF Fairview Mall location will also offer T&T Supermarkets customers the convenience of online ordering for both home delivery and click and collect at www.tntsupermarket.com and T&T mobile App. Customers who do not live close to a T&T Supermarket can also shop online for an assortment of T&T products for mail delivery.

T&T Supermarkets operates 29 stores across Canada and has been steadily expanding their footprint despite the pandemic. Recent store openings including Vancouver East, South Calgary, Toronto Downtown, and Langley BC.

With over 190 retailers and dining options, CF Fairview Mall has been a local landmark for over 50 years. Since opening its doors in 1970, the property has been a natural hub for community members to gather and share experiences, including shoppers, commuters and partners alike.

About T&T Supermarkets:

T&T Supermarkets is the largest Asian supermarket chain in Canada, operating stores in British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario. T&T Supermarkets was founded in Vancouver in 1993 and is now led by second generation successor and CEO, Tina Lee. T&T Supermarket is headquartered in Richmond, BC, with offices in Toronto, ON. Learn more at tntsupermarket.com

About Cadillac Fairview

Cadillac Fairview (CF) is a globally focused owner, operator, investor, and developer of best-in-class real estate across retail, office, residential, industrial and mixed-use asset classes. Wholly owned by the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, CF manages in excess of $35 billion of assets across the Americas and the United Kingdom, with further expansion planned into Europe and Asia.

Internationally, CF invests in communities with like-minded partners, including Stanhope in the UK, Lincoln Property Company in the U.S., and Multiplan in Brazil. The company's Canadian portfolio comprises 69 landmark properties, including the Toronto-Dominion Centre, CF Toronto Eaton Centre, Tour Deloitte, CF Carrefour Laval, CF Chinook Centre and CF Pacific Centre.

Continually striving to make a positive impact in communities where it operates by promoting social connection, growth, and a sustainable future, CF's Purpose is Transforming Communities for a Vibrant Tomorrow. Learn more at cadillacfairview.com and follow CF on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

SOURCE Cadillac Fairview Corporation Limited

For further information: Emily Ngai, [email protected]