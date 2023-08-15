T&T Supermarkets announces the opening of a second Quebec store in Brossard, at Quartier Dix30

Located in Brossard's Quartier Dix30, a strategic location that benefits from high visitor traffic, the new 5,000 square-metre T&T store will offer first-rate facilities for a unique shopping experience, in a spacious, modern environment. Quartier Dix30 is the second-largest retail centre in Canada in terms of size, with 3,200,000 square feet of retail and office space, as well as a direct connection to the REM and thousands of residential units planned over the coming years.

"South Shore was one of the most requested locations from the community ever since we announced we're coming to Quebec. After receiving such a warm welcome in Montreal last year, we're looking forward to opening a second T&T Supermarket in Quebec. We looked at many development opportunities, and Brossard's Quartier Dix30 proved to be the obvious choice – it's a popular and ever-expanding mall, and we aim to be an integral part of the vibrant community that is growing around us. With numerous residential units planned in the coming years, we see immense potential in catering to the evolving needs of our customers, ensuring convenience and a delightful shopping experience," said Tina Lee, Chief Executive Officer of T&T.

"We're proud to be working with T&T and to be able to contribute to the growth of this Canadian brand, while expanding the Quartier Dix30 offering. The arrival of this major player in the food industry represents added value for the dynamic and growing community of Brossard and the surrounding area and confirms Quartier Dix30 as the destination of choice for the South Shore," said Nicolas Désourdy, President and Partner, Carbonleo.

T&T Supermarkets is Canada's largest Asian supermarket chain, with 33 stores located in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Québec. T&T stores offer customers a vast selection of Asian products, including a wide variety of fruits and vegetables, meats, seafood, groceries, fresh breads baked daily, ready-to-eat meals and popular T&T private label products.

In preparation for the store opening, the company is in the process of recruiting 250 employees, including Assistant Department Heads, Supervisors, and skilled workers.

About T&T Supermarkets:

T&T Supermarkets is the largest Asian supermarket chain in Canada, operating stores in British Columbia, Alberta, Quebec and Ontario. T&T Supermarkets was founded in Vancouver in 1993 and is now led by second generation successor and CEO, Tina Lee. T&T Supermarkets is headquartered in Richmond, BC, with offices in Toronto, ON. For more information, please visit: www.tntsupermarket.com.

