T&T Supermarket set to expand to London, Ontario in 2024

CEO, Tina Lee brings the much-needed 39,000 square foot store to her alma mater, Western University

VANCOUVER, BC, April 6, 2023 /CNW/ - As one of the fastest growing supermarket chains in Canada, T&T Supermarkets announced today that it will be opening a new store in London, Ontario. The company confirmed the store, which is expected to open in Summer of 2024, is located at 530 Oxford St W, the southeast corner of Oxford St W and Wonderland Rd. At 39,000 square feet, it will be the largest Asian supermarket in town.

New store front design of the T&T Supermarket at 530 Oxford Street West, to open in Summer 2024 (CNW Group/T&T Supermarkets) T&T Supermarket CEO, Tina Lee, at Richard Ivey School of Business, her alma mater (CNW Group/T&T Supermarkets)

Tina Lee, the CEO of T&T Supermarkets has stated, "When I was a student at Western, I carpooled with friends for 3 hours to the closest T&T in Toronto to get the ingredients I needed to make simple meals in residence. Despite the long drive, going to T&T is what cured my feeling of being homesick, having moved to London from Vancouver, BC. 20 year later, I still think London residents and students crave what T&T has to offer, so I am delighted that I finally get to bring the T&T experience back to my old school stomping grounds."

The new T&T will be located in a strip mall that is currently under renovation to prepare for the expanded grocery store. "We are pleased to welcome T&T Supermarkets to London, Ontario. We worked diligently over a number of years to bring this nationally recognized brand to our city. T&T Supermarkets has a unique offering and we are confident they are the right partner to serve London's growing and diverse population." Said Ali Soufan, President of York Developments.

The store opening will create 120 jobs and offer an immersive experience of food culture, spanning fresh produce, Asian groceries, bakery and in-store prepared foods like hot meal buffet bar, sushi, Hong Kong barbeque pork, and the popular Tianjin crepe station.

The new T&T in London will also offer customers the convenience of online ordering for both home delivery and click and collect at the www.tntsupermarket.com and T&T mobile App.

Since 1993, T&T has always been passionate about introducing Canadians to the many delicacies from Asia and making Asian cuisine accessible for those that miss the flavours of a home-cooked meal, or simply want to try something new.

About T&T Supermarkets:

T&T Supermarkets is the largest Asian supermarket chain in Canada, operating stores in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, and Quebec. T&T Supermarkets was founded in Vancouver in 1993 and is now led by second generation successor and CEO, Tina Lee. T&T Supermarket is headquartered in Richmond, BC, with offices in Toronto, ON. For more information, please visit: www.tntsupermarket.com.

SOURCE T&T Supermarkets

For further information: [email protected]