Syntax and Cogniac Forge Partnership to Empower Industries with Enterprise-Grade Computer Vision AI

Strategic AI partnership elevates industrial AI use cases and drives speed, safety and precision in core industries

MONTREAL, April 9, 2024 /CNW/ -- Syntax Systems, a leading global technology solutions and services provider for cloud application implementation and management, today announced its partnership with Cogniac Corporation , a global leader in enterprise-grade computer vision, to accelerate the development of industrial AI applications. In joining forces, the two companies will enhance the automation of manufacturing processes through the integration of advanced computer vision capabilities.

This partnership will enable Syntax and Cogniac to bring innovative enterprise planning and vision systems to its core customer base at scale across automotive, electronics, construction, packaged foods and more. Cogniac's AI computer vision platform, combined with Syntax's ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning), MES (Manufacturing Execution System), PLC (Programmable Logic Controller) and IoT-backed capabilities significantly enhances speed, accuracy and safety for manufacturers while seamlessly integrating with existing SAP digital manufacturing systems. This new offering was first demonstrated in a pilot project with Smart Press Shop, the first shop floor-to-top-floor digital network production between Porsche, Schuler, Syntax and Cogniac.

"This partnership with Syntax is yet another significant milestone for Cogniac as we continue to make rapid strides in implementing computer vision solutions deployed in Smart Factory environments," said Quinn Curtis, CEO of Cogniac. "Cogniac's scalable and infinitely adaptable Computer Vision platform is a perfect fit for industrial automation use cases, and we are very excited to be partnering with a very capable technology provider experienced with building automation solutions for the most demanding customer requirements."

Syntax's Global CTO, Marcelo Tamassia, added, "Our collaboration with Cogniac is set to upgrade the technological landscape for our clients. Cogniac's advanced computer vision platform, combined with our integration expertise, ensures a seamless and rapid transformation of our clients' operational capabilities. Together, Cogniac and Syntax are uniquely positioned to expedite the deployment of customized, automated computer vision solutions, ensuring they are integrated swiftly and effectively to meet the unique needs of each business."

Computer vision has emerged as an influential force in artificial intelligence, with deployments of the technology doubling since 2018. Computer vision is also the second most implemented AI technology behind RPA (Robotic Process Automation) and has been identified as one of the most disruptive emerging technologies that vendors and product leads will need to prepare for.

To learn more about this collaboration and how to get started with computer AI implementation, visit Syntax's website.

About Syntax

Syntax provides comprehensive technology solutions and trusted professional, advisory, and application management services to power businesses' mission-critical applications in the cloud. With 50 years of experience and 800+ customers around the world, Syntax has deep expertise in implementing and managing multi-ERP deployments in secure private, public, hybrid, or multi-cloud environments. Syntax partners with SAP, Oracle, JD Edwards, AWS, Microsoft, and other global technology leaders to ensure customers' applications are seamless, secure, and at the forefront of enterprise technology innovation. Learn more about Syntax at www.syntax.com .

About Cogniac

Founded in 2015 and based in Silicon Valley, California, Cogniac is a leader in AI-driven computer vision technology. Our mission is to harness the power of advanced AI and machine learning, providing a scalable and flexible platform that significantly enhances visual inspection tasks across various industries. Emphasizing rapid deployment, Cogniac enables businesses to quickly realize improved accuracy and efficiency in their operations. Our solutions streamline complex visual data processing, empowering companies to achieve their objectives without the need for extensive data science or development expertise.

