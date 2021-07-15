Syntax Achieves SAP Competency Partner Status from AWS

MONTREAL, July 15, 2021 /CNW/ -- Syntax , the leading multi-cloud and multi-ERP managed cloud provider for mission-critical applications, today announced that it is now an AWS SAP Competency Partner. The AWS Competency Program is designed to identify, validate and promote AWS Partners with demonstrated AWS technical expertise and proven customer success.

"As an early SAP adopter and customer, Syntax has provided managed services for more than 40 years," said Marcelo Tamassia, Global CTO of Syntax. "We're proud to have achieved the SAP competency to further certify our robust SAP on AWS technology and service capabilities. We continue to innovate and invest on SAP and AWS to offer our customers proven, cost-effective and innovative solutions as a trusted member of the AWS Partner Network."



Attaining the AWS SAP Competency showcases Syntax's skills in specialized areas across industries, use cases and workloads. AWS SAP Competency Partners have demonstrated technical proficiency and proven success in SAP implementation, including best practices to streamline cloud migration and/or transformation.

Since 2009, Dole Packaged Foods, LLC (Dole) has run its SAP environment in Syntax's private cloud, relying on Syntax's ability and flexibility to support and secure Dole's mission-critical SAP applications. Looking to take the next step in their digital transformation, Dole leveraged a decade of trust in Syntax's experienced SAP Basis team to provide a seamless transition from private to public cloud. Syntax's deep roots and Advanced Consulting Partner status with AWS, together with its proven maximum performance and availability architecture, made for an ideal pairing.

"Syntax translated a deep understanding of our systems and how we use them into an architecture that would achieve our cost-savings goal in the public cloud," said Bill Farrell, Director, SAP Technology and Governance, Dole.

For the homogeneous migration from private to public cloud, Syntax used HANA replication, as well as AWS CloudEndure tools, to facilitate the migration. Through cross-region replication, Syntax replicated the entire environment to an alternate region, protecting against catastrophic failure.

"The Syntax team persevered at all levels, troubleshooting through multiple technical challenges to make it happen," said Farrell. "The biggest thing going forward is to take advantage of the technology and innovation that AWS offers, and we're counting on Syntax to translate that into tangible benefits for our business."

Syntax offers an array of SAP services, including assessments, planning, upgrades, migrations, cloud hosting, application managed services and end-to-end support. To learn more about Syntax's SAP solutions to migrate from SAP ECC to SAP Suite on HANA and S/4HANA, visit https://www.syntax.com/solutions/sap/.

