Syndigo Expands Global Presence with Senior Vice President, Canada Role

Digital Content Leader Chris Bradley to lead Canadian service and growth initiatives

CHICAGO, Sept. 8, 2020 /CNW/ -- Syndigo, a leading SaaS product information and syndication company, and a portfolio company of The Jordan Company ("TJC"), today announced the appointment of Chris Bradley as Senior Vice President, Canada. This is a newly created position that will be focused on continued expansion in Canada.

"We are thrilled to welcome Chris to the Syndigo team," said Justin Hartanov, Chief Commercial Officer at Syndigo. "He will play a key role in continuing to drive our client centric vision, focused on innovations and growth, across the Canadian market."

Bradley brings more than 15 years of experience from the Retail and Consumer Goods industries. In his most recent role, he was instrumental in leading Numerator's Canadian business, delivering consistent growth over the last 10 years. Prior to that, he spent 6 years at Nielsen in several commercial leadership roles within their consumer panel services team.

Syndigo currently serves more than 600 manufacturer and retailer clients in Canada. Bradley will help to expand Syndigo's presence in Canada by leveraging Syndigo's Content Experience Hub (CXH), a single comprehensive Modern PIM, to enable the efficient management and transfer of product data between brands and their customers. He will be working with both retailers and suppliers to ensure that quality product data drives business efficiencies and increases speed to market across the eCommerce and in-store ecosystem.

"Syndigo has been very successful in delivering new and more comprehensive tools for the digital product experience," noted Bradley. "I look forward to supporting the Canadian manufacturer and retailer community while sharing our capabilities to drive innovation, efficiency and growth."

About Syndigo

Syndigo enables commerce by supporting the efficient transfer of information between brands and their customers. We provide descriptive product and nutritional information, images and other digital media, powered by deep analytics to empower engaging brand experiences online and in store. Through Syndigo's integrated platform, Content Experience Hub, clients can publish, manage, syndicate and audit their product content across the largest trading network of brands and recipients in the world. Syndigo is a GS1 Certified Identification Partner and GDSN data pool.

Syndigo serves more than 10,000 brands and 1,500 retailers globally in many important consumer industries including grocery, foodservice, hardlines, home improvement/DIY, pet, health and beauty, automotive, apparel, and healthcare products.

