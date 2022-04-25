Swoop Celebrates Start of Service to Ottawa

"Today's inaugural service to Ottawa marks the first of many new routes for Swoop this summer, and we're thrilled to be celebrating this non-stop connection between Edmonton, our Western Canada base, and Ottawa, our Nation's Capital" said Bert van der Stege, Head of Commercial and Finance, Swoop. "We're proud to be connecting more Canadian travellers to key destinations across the country with our ultra-affordable and convenient air travel options."

The inaugural service signals not only a continued commitment to service in Edmonton, but also brings new, ultra-affordable air travel options to residents of Ottawa. Later this summer, Swoop will add more ultra-low fare non-stop service from Ottawa to Halifax, Nova Scotia and Winnipeg, Manitoba.

"At a time when the demand for air travel is reaching unprecedented heights, we know these new routes will play an important role in helping Canadians reconnect with friends and family this summer and assist in the recovery of the tourism economy" continued van der Stege.

Today, at FlySwoop.com, travellers can find one-way flights starting from $59 all-in.

Route Start Date Peak Weekly Frequency One-way total price (CAD) Base Fare (CAD) Taxes & Fees (CAD) Ottawa to Edmonton April 25, 2022 5x weekly $59 $6.14 $52.86 Ottawa to Halifax June 19, 2022 Daily $59 $6.14 $52.86 Ottawa to Winnipeg June 19, 2022 4x weekly $59 $6.14 $52.86

For travel between May 1 and June 15, 2022 (Edmonton) and July 1 to August 31, 2022 (Halifax and Winnipeg) | Seasonal start and end dates apply and are indicated in the booking flow. | Fares are valid until May 5, 2022 (11:59 p.m. MT) or while seats last.

''As Mayor of Ottawa, I'm pleased by this new air service offering from Swoop, which will see a number of direct flights added from the nation's capital to key destinations across Canada. Swoop's services will increase options and affordability for leisure and business travellers, as the demand for new flights continues to grow at YOW.'' - Jim Watson, Mayor of Ottawa

To learn more about Swoop and for flight schedules and bookings, please visit FlySwoop.com . For information on how Swoop is ensuring a safe and healthy travel experience visit FlySwoop.com/traveller-safety .

Additional Quotes

"Ottawa Tourism welcomes Swoop's direct service from Edmonton, as travel gains momentum and Canadians from coast to coast to coast seek to visit inspiring destinations like Ottawa," says Michael Crockatt, President, and CEO of Ottawa Tourism. "As Canada's capital, Ottawa tells the stories of Canada, and we look forward to welcoming travellers from Western Canada and beyond."

"Congratulations to Swoop Airlines for providing fliers with an affordable new option for travelling across our country and to our nation's capital," said Lisa MacLeod, Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries. "As we return to travel and sightseeing, I encourage everyone to make Ontario a part of their travel plans – where they can experience and enjoy the many incredible ways Ontario offers the world in one province."

"We are delighted to welcome Swoop to Canada's Capital," said Joel Tkach, Vice President, Business Development and Marketing for the Ottawa International Airport Authority. "YOW's passengers are looking for the flexibility and choice Swoop offers, and our tourism partners are ready to showcase the exceptional experience Ottawa-Gatineau offers now that domestic travel recovery in Canada is in full swing."





"Non-stop service to our national capital is a priority and I want to thank Swoop for providing more options for passengers. Service to Ottawa is important for our business community but as summer approaches we look forward to tourism opportunities going in both directions and welcoming visitors to our region and Jasper." – Myron Keehn, Vice-President, Air Service and Business Development, Edmonton International Airport

About Swoop

Swoop is on a mission to make travel more affordable and accessible for all Canadians. Established in 2018 as an independent subsidiary of the WestJet Group of Companies, Swoop is Canada's ultra-not-expensive airline. Offering scheduled service to destinations in Canada, the U.S., Mexico and the Caribbean, Swoop's unbundled fares put travellers in control of purchasing only the products and services they desire.

Swoop's modern fleet of ten Boeing 737-800 NG aircraft will grow to 16 with the addition of six Boeing MAX-8 in 2022. At FlySwoop.com travellers can quickly and easily book flights, manage bookings, check-in, view boarding passes, track flights and access Wi-Fi service in-flight.

