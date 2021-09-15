The Crab Cake Burger features a Swell Catch Plant-Based New England Style Crab Cake patty with lettuce, tomato and a creamy aioli sauce. The Crab Cake Appetizer includes four Plant-Based New England Style Crab Cakes served on a bed of greens with garlic aioli sauce.

The partnership with Copper Branch is the first restaurant partnership for Swell Catch in Canada. Swell Catch Plant-Based New England Style Crab Cakes have a remarkable crabmeat-like texture and sweet crab flavor complemented with bell peppers, green onions, parsley and a hint of spice.

"We're a mission-driven brand that set out to make delicious plant-based seafood while making a difference in the world, and we're always looking for partners who align to this mission," said Chad Sarno, Co-Founder & Chief Culinary Officer at Gathered Foods, makers of Swell Catch. "Swell Catch and Copper Branch share similar values and we're very excited to launch the Crab Cake Burger and Crab Cake Appetizer with another forward-thinking, culinary-focused organization."

"As we execute our mission to offer delicious plant-based food while making a difference in the world, we are constantly seeking partners who align to this mission. Swell Catch and Copper Branch share similar values and we are thrilled to launch our gourmet crab cake burger with them. Together, we collaborated on the perfect recipe and can't wait to introduce it to our customers," said Trish Paterson, CEO of Copper Branch.

Swell Catch is a chef-driven, innovative food company that makes delicious plant-based seafood while offering a plant-based solution to concerns about bycatch, microplastics, mercury contamination and overfishing. The Swell Catch proprietary blend of peas, chickpeas, lentils, soy, fava beans and navy beans perfectly deliver the rich flavor and delicate texture of seafood.

Swell Catch has continued to expand its innovative product portfolio amidst the quickly expanding plant-based industry. According to the Good Food Institute (GFI), the retail market for plant-based foods is now worth $7 billion. Over the last few years, the plant-based seafood industry has shown steadfast growth. In fact, according to market research firm Fact.MR, over the next 10 years, the plant-based seafood sector is set to grow at a rate of 28% and will be worth $1.3 billion by 2031.

This is the latest announcement from the plant-based seafood brand, with its portfolio of offerings that include Plant-Based New England Style Crab Cakes, Plant-Based Thai Style Fish Cakes and Plant-Based Classic Fish Burgers.

Gathered Foods has had an impressive year thus far, most recently announcing a successful B-2 bridge funding round, securing $26.35 million with investments from Louis Dreyfus Company (LDC), Unovis Asset Management, Clear Current Capital and others. Additionally, the brand has had several launches expanding its foodservice footprint.

Customers can dine-in or order online for takeout through the Copper Branch website. Visit eatcopperbranch.com/locations for more information on restaurant locations near you.

About Swell Catch

Swell Catch is a chef-driven brand developing flavorful, plant-based seafood alternatives. Founded by pioneering chefs Derek and Chad Sarno, Swell Catch products offer the taste, texture and eating experience of seafood without harming the environment. Swell Catch products include frozen Plant-Based Fish Burgers, Plant-Based Crab Cakes and Plant-Based Thai Fish Cakes available in retailers across the US and Canada, with growing food service partners and wider distribution planned. Stay tuned for more retail and food service news on Plant-Based Breaded Fish Sticks, Plant-Based Breaded Fish Fillets, Plant-Based Breaded Crab Cakes, plus more exciting product launches soon! Visit swellcatchfoods.com and follow @swellcatchfoods on Instagram.

About Gathered Foods

Gathered Foods, makers of Swell Catch plant-based seafood, is an innovative food company focused on propelling change through plant-based alternatives. United by a love of good food, plant-based eating and animal welfare, Gathered Foods is on a mission to raise consciousness, reduce harm and preserve environmental resources, all while delivering a great culinary experience. The team is dedicated to creating craveworthy plant-based foods for everyone, from vegan to omnivore and everybody in between. Visit GatheredFoods.com for more information.

About Copper Branch

Founded in 2014 in Montreal and boasting 50 restaurants in Quebec, Ontario, Alberta, the United States and France, Copper Branch (eatcopperbranch.com) is the largest vegan restaurant chain in the world. The 100% plant-based menu serves the company's mission: to provide the community with quality whole foods in the fast food industry with an environmental focus. The dazzling progression is undeniable with the continued opening of new franchises globally. Visit eatcopperbranch.com/locations for more information on restaurant locations near you.

