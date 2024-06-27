OTTAWA, ON, June 27, 2024 /CNW/ - Critical minerals are essential to meeting our climate goals and transitioning to a prosperous net-zero economy. As countries around the world work to secure access to these critical mineral resources, it is equally important that the path to reducing greenhouse gas emissions to net zero is built with a human rights–based approach and a commitment to sustainability.

Today, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, along with Ebba Busch, Sweden's Minister for Energy, Business and Industry and Deputy Prime Minister, announced that Sweden has joined the Sustainable Critical Minerals Alliance (SCMA), comprising of Canada, Australia, France, Germany, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States. Under Canada's leadership, the SCMA was created in December 2022 to drive the global uptake of responsible critical minerals supply chains and environmentally sustainable, socially inclusive and responsible mining, processing and recycling practices. The Alliance aligns with the G7 2030 Nature Compact commitment to halt and reverse biodiversity loss by 2030 through a globally wide system change to reduce greenhouse gas emissions (GHGs) with a focus on sustainable and inclusive development.

The SCMA supports and supplements ongoing efforts in the multilateral sphere and elsewhere to build sustainable and resilient critical mineral supply chains. Members of the Alliance welcome and encourage work domestically and globally toward developing sustainable and inclusive mining practices and sourcing critical minerals that:

employ a nature-positive approach to industry practices;

support local and Indigenous communities;

help fight climate change by reducing pollution and GHG emissions;

restore ecosystems by establishing clear requirements for the reclamation and remediation of mine sites;

build a circular economy to accelerate the reuse and recycling of critical minerals; and

foster ethical corporate practices through sustainability reporting and the implementation of due diligence measures in mineral supply chains.

Members of the Alliance encourage collaboration with Indigenous communities, non-governmental organizations, industry and other non-state actors, as well as actions taken domestically and globally to advance the objectives of the SCMA and call on other nations to join this international partnership.

Quotes

"Since its creation under Canadian leadership in 2022, the Sustainable Critical Minerals Alliance has worked to drive the global uptake of responsibly sourced and environmentally sustainable critical minerals supply chains and mining practices. This alliance represents a historic step forward for Canada and our international partners in our collective efforts to secure the critical minerals we need to power the clean energy transition. Together, Canada, Australia, France, Germany, Japan, the United Kingdom, the United States — and now Sweden — are putting human rights, sustainability and the highest environmental, social and governance standards at the heart of our supply chains, helping to build the prosperous, low-carbon economy of the future."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"Access to a secure and sustainable supply of raw materials needed for the green and digital transitions is a shared global challenge. High environmental, social and governance standards are essential for Sweden and is also an important factor for the social acceptance of the mining industry. Sweden shares the ambition of the Sustainable Critical Minerals Alliance and is happy to be a partner country together with other like-minded countries."

Ebba Busch

Sweden's Minister for Energy, Business and Industry and Deputy Prime Minister

"The Sustainable Critical Minerals Alliance is a vital part of the global effort to address climate change. Volatile and growing oil and gas prices mean Canadians are looking to save money and switch to cleaner and more affordable energy — and leave harmful emissions behind. That's why our government is making investments that are creating good jobs in critical mineral mining. By committing to responsible critical minerals supply chains, we can move toward a sustainable future for all."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault

Minister of Environment and Climate Change

Q uick Facts

Budget 2022 committed up to $3.8 billion over eight years to implement the Canadian Critical Minerals Strategy. The proposed funding covers a range of industrial activities, from geoscience and exploration to mineral processing, manufacturing and recycling applications, including support for research, development and technological deployment.

over eight years to implement the Canadian Critical Minerals Strategy. The proposed funding covers a range of industrial activities, from geoscience and exploration to mineral processing, manufacturing and recycling applications, including support for research, development and technological deployment. As announced on December 9, 2022 , Canada has developed its own Critical Minerals Strategy with the aim of advancing the development of these resources and related value chains to drive the transition to a low-carbon economy and support advanced technology and manufacturing.

, has developed its own Critical Minerals Strategy with the aim of advancing the development of these resources and related value chains to drive the transition to a low-carbon economy and support advanced technology and manufacturing. The Regional Energy and Resource Tables are part of a collaborative initiative with the provinces and territories designed to identify, prioritize and pursue opportunities for sustainable job creation and economic growth for a low-carbon future in the energy, electricity, mining, forestry and clean technology sectors across all of Canada's regions.

Related Information

