Swarovski Crystal Business 2025 Results

Swarovski delivers another year of strong and broad-based progress, with robust organic growth, major improvements in profitability and cash, and highest levels of Brand desirability. Superlative creativity and operating discipline are driving results in a challenging trading environment. Going forward, consistent progress in the company's turnaround over the past 5 years is positioning Swarovski for accelerated value creation.

MÄNNEDORF, Switzerland and WATTENS, Austria , March 18, 2026 /CNW/ -- The family-owned Swarovski Crystal Business today announced its results for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025.

Courtesy of Swarovski

The company delivered +6% organic growth* vs. the previous year to €1,969m in revenue, supported by +9% like-for-like (L4L) growth*, with L4L increases achieved in 9 out of the top10 markets. Growth was broad-based as all regions and channels grew vs. the previous year, led by North America (+10%), and by directly-operated channels. Swarovski Jewelry (B2C) continued to significantly outperform the broader market, while B2B commercial plans were renewed and manufacturing capacity optimized. EBITDA was up +12% vs. the previous year, along with strong cash conversion.

2025 was another decisive step in the systematic execution of the company's turnaround plan. The unique family shareholder agreement announced last year created one integrated global crystal group and strengthened governance. This represents the foundation for accelerated value creation.

"Our consistent progress continued in 2025 despite a challenging environment, as we delivered broad-based top-line growth, strengthened profitability and now also cash generation, and reached new heights of Brand desirability, anchoring the Swarovski Brand as a cultural icon in the Pop Luxury space. The execution of the LUXignite strategy is delivering as intended" says Alexis Nasard, CEO. "These results are a tribute to the strength of our Brand, the uniqueness of our savoir-faire, and most importantly the creativity, discipline and passion of our people to whom I am deeply grateful. We also benefit today from strong governance. I am equally thankful to our board and shareholders for their continued support. As we move into 2026, we remain committed to the continued execution of the LUXignite strategy, bringing joy to our customers through every touch point".

In 2025, Swarovski also celebrated 130 Years of Joy, lighting up cities and inspiring millions around the world to celebrate the company's rich Austrian heritage and cultural capital. This milestone was brought to life through the launch of the Vienna Collection, new crystallized creations from the Swarovski Creators Lab, and the unveiling of the company's proprietary Swarovski Created Diamonds Octagon Cut. Celebrations extended across global cultural stages - from the MET Gala in New York and the Vienna Opera Ball, to the Masters of Light exhibition in Los Angeles and the illumination of the Champs-Élysées in Paris. 2025 also saw the introduction of Ariana Grande as global ambassador, igniting excitement and emotional connections around the world.

The operating environment in 2026 will continue to be challenging, with geopolitics getting increasingly volatile with the latest Middle-East conflict, in addition to endemically weak consumer sentiment. This said, the company remains steadfast in its commitment to longterm value-creation and to disciplined execution under the LUXignite strategy.

For more information, please contact:

Swarovski Corporate Communication: [email protected]

About Swarovski

Masters of Light Since 1895

Swarovski creates beautiful products of impeccable quality and craftsmanship, celebrating joyful extravagance and self-expression.

Founded in 1895 in Austria by Daniel Swarovski, Swarovski creates the world's finest crystals, Swarovski Created Diamonds, Swarovski Crystal Pearls and Swarovski Zirconia, jewelry, and accessories, as well as home décor and crystals for the automotive industry.

Swarovski Crystal Business operates in more than 140 countries worldwide, with 2,200 boutiques complemented by a network of selected multibrand partners and employs approximately 18,300 people globally. Together with its sister companies, Swarovski Optik and Tyrolit, it forms the Swarovski Group. Rooted in the company's heritage, Swarovski strives to make a positive impact on people, society, and the planet. Today, sustainability measures are implemented throughout the value chain, with a focus on circular innovation, championing diversity and inclusion, and encouraging self-expression. This includes the philanthropic work of the Swarovski Foundation, which supports charitable organizations bringing positive environmental and social impact.

NB: Figures are preliminary, unaudited, and subject to change. The consolidated annual financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). All values are disclosed in Euros.

*Growth is measured at constant currency, like-for-like growth is measured at constant currency for owned offline and online retail stores which have been operating for +12 consecutive months.

SOURCE Swarovski