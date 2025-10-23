Swarovski Celebrates 130 Years of Joy with Signature Erewhon Bag and Juice

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 23, 2025 /CNW/ -- Swarovski is bringing its signature joyful extravagance to the world of wellbeing via an exclusive collaboration with Erewhon, the certified B-Corp and Organic Retailer in Los Angeles.

Part of the Austrian House's 130th anniversary celebrations and timed to coincide with the arrival of its Masters of Light: Hollywood exhibition in Los Angeles, the collaboration will see the launch of two limited-edition items: a bespoke juice and a crystallized tote bag.

The first-ever Swarovski | Erewhon juice, Lemon 130, is a carefully crafted blend combining Organic mango, Organic lemon, Organic coconut water, Organic coconut milk, Organic ashwagandha, Organic lion's mane, Organic turmeric, and Organic vanilla with a touch of Swarovski shimmer to create a drink that's joyfully realized, subtly sweet, and delightfully refreshing. Packaged in Erewhon's instantly recognizable clear bottle and orange cap, the juice is limited to just 2,400 bottles, available across Erewhon stores from October 29, 2025.

To complement the juice, Swarovski's Global Creative Director, Giovanna Engelbert, has also designed an exclusive crystallized tote bag. The first Erewhon bag to feature crystal adornment, this practical yet polished oversized tote has been crafted from a bright yellow cotton and features crystallized Erewhon and Swarovski logos on the front and back as well as the celebratory Swarovski 130th anniversary logo on the interior pocket. Only 300 bags will be available to purchase.

Giovanna Engelbert, Swarovski Global Creative Director, said: "One of the things I love about crystal is its relationship with light and how this interplay has the power to spark joy. It's a material that naturally complements the wellness space and aligns with the ethos that drives Erewhon; after all, who doesn't need more joy and positivity in their life? Finding what feels good was my guiding principle when designing this tote. Yellow is the ultimate mood-boosting shade and, by incorporating crystallized logos on the exterior, we were able to find the perfect balance between extravagance and utility."

This collaboration unites the worlds of fashion, wellness, and lifestyle while honoring the cultural significance of Swarovski's milestone anniversary.

The Swarovski | Erewhon tote bag will be available to purchase from October 29 to November 3, 2025 at the Swarovski Masters of Light - Hollywood pop-up store located at 6400 Hollywood Boulevard, LA. Limited quantities will also be available through November 10 at Swarovski's Century City and Beverly Center locations.

About Swarovski

Masters of Light Since 1895

Swarovski creates beautiful products of impeccable quality and craftsmanship that bring joy and celebrate individuality.

Founded in 1895 in Austria, the company designs, manufactures, and sells the world's finest crystals, Swarovski Created Diamonds and zirconia, jewelry, and accessories, as well as home décor and crystals for Automotive.

Swarovski Crystal Business has a global reach with approximately 6,600 points of sale, of which 2,300 are owned stores, in over 150 countries and employs 16,600 people. Together with its sister companies Swarovski Optik (optical devices) and Tyrolit (abrasives), Swarovski Crystal Business forms the Swarovski Group. A responsible relationship with people and the planet is part of Swarovski's heritage. Today this legacy is rooted in sustainability measures across the value chain, with an emphasis on circular innovation, championing diversity, inclusion, and self-expression, and in the philanthropic work of the Swarovski Foundation, which supports charitable organizations bringing positive environmental and social impact.

