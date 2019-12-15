SW China's Chengdu to set up 11 industrial sub-funds, expecting to raise $1 billion

CHENGDU, China, Dec. 15, 2019 /CNW/ -- On Thursday, the 2019 Western China Capital Innovation Summit, guided by Chengdu Municipal Financial Regulatory Bureau and hosted by Chengdu Media Group and organized by National Business Daily, was held at Tianfu International Fund Town in southwest China's Chengdu.

Noticeably, a signing ceremony of management organizations for the sub-funds of the city's "5+5+1" industry fund was unveiled at the summit. The "5+5+1" fund is set up to guide and boost development of advanced manufacturing, modern services, and new economy industries.