GATINEAU, QC, Jan. 30, 2026 /CNW/ - Sutton – Québec, a major player in the real estate brokerage industry, is proud to announce the official opening of a new agency within its network: Groupe Sutton – GO, located at 455 boulevard de la Gappe, Suite 201, in Gatineau. This opening comes as the brand was celebrating, on the same date last year, its 30th anniversary.

The opening of this new agency strengthens the banner's strategic positioning in a rapidly growing market and represents a key milestone in the development of the Sutton – Québec franchisor network, already well established across the province and in Ottawa, and now present in the greater Outaouais region.

"We are pleased to welcome the brokers joining Groupe Sutton – GO and, in doing so, becoming part of the great Sutton family. Their expertise, professionalism and commitment will contribute significantly to establishing a strong, sustainable and inspiring presence in the Outaouais region. This new agency embodies our vision: a growing network, rooted in local realities and firmly oriented toward the future," said Julie Gaucher, Founder and President of Sutton – Québec.

Strong leadership focused on the future



At the helm of this new agency is Jesse Bigras, a young entrepreneur driven by the ambition to create a modern, efficient professional environment aligned with the best practices in the industry.

To ensure a rigorous and coherent launch, he will be supported by JP Chartrand, owner of Groupe Sutton – Ottawa and holder of the title of agency executive in Quebec, in the opening and deployment of the new franchise. This natural collaboration reflects a shared vision of development and synergy between the Outaouais and Ottawa markets.

A flexible agency model reflecting regional market realities

Thanks to the natural proximity between Gatineau and Ottawa, Groupe Sutton – GO – whose name echoes Gatineau and Ottawa - has adopted a business model that reflects the unique reality of the interprovincial market. The agency will welcome brokers authorized to operate in Quebec, as well as brokers who also hold a real estate license in Ontario, providing expertise tailored to the unique realities of the interprovincial market.

Without requiring dual licensing, this flexible framework allows brokers who wish to do so to leverage it as a strategic advantage in order to better serve a clientele active on both sides of the river -- an approach that enables the agency to fully embrace the dynamics specific to the Outaouais region.

"The Outaouais is a unique market, at the crossroads of Quebec and Ontario realities. With Groupe Sutton – GO, we are introducing an agency model tailored to this dynamic, enabling brokers to better serve an increasingly mobile and interprovincial clientele, while evolving within a structured, innovative environment aligned with the current realities of the profession," said Stéphanie Beaudry, Vice President of Sutton – Québec.

About Sutton - Québec :

Sutton – Québec is the real estate franchisor for the Sutton brand in Quebec and Ottawa. Sutton is a 100% Canadian real estate brand. Founded in 1995, Sutton – Québec stands out for its collaborative approach, recognized expertise and high level of professionalism. Sutton – Québec brings together brokers and clients to offer a human experience that goes far beyond the real estate transaction.

Today, Sutton – Québec has nearly 1,500 brokers across 18 franchises and more than 50 service points throughout Quebec and Ottawa.

