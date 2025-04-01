DE PERE, Wis., April 1, 2025 /CNW/ -- Sustana, a leader in quality recycled fiber products and services, is proud to announce that it has once again earned the Gold Medal from EcoVadis for its commitment to sustainability. For the second consecutive year, Sustana has maintained its position in the top 5% of companies worldwide recognized for sustainable development. This year's impressive score of 79 now places Sustana in the top 3% of all global companies assessed by EcoVadis.

The EcoVadis methodology is based on a comprehensive analysis of an organization's business practices in these four broad categories: environment, labor and human rights, ethics and sustainable procurement. Sustana's latest achievement highlights its dedication to international initiatives such as the Science Based Targets initiative and the United Nations Global Compact. The company has also enhanced its corporate policies, integrated new performance indicators, and improved external reporting on sustainability.

"I am incredibly proud of this accomplishment and the outstanding work of our teams", said Nathan Jeppson, CEO. "Sustainability practices continue to evolve with new regulations and emerging issues. It's crucial for Sustana to stay informed and proactive in addressing these changes. Our EcoVadis assessment helps us remain vigilant about best practices and new actions to extend our leadership in sustainable development."

Staying true to its mission of promoting and practicing sustainability, Sustana remains committed to advancing innovative initiatives that improve safety, equity, and diversity in its operations and the broader industry.

About EcoVadis

EcoVadis is a globally recognized rating platform that assesses companies' performance in sustainable development. Since its founding in 2007, EcoVadis has evaluated over 150,000 companies across more than 185 countries and covering over 250 business sectors. The EcoVadis questionnaire is designed to assess business practices in areas such as the environment, social aspects including human rights, ethics, and the supply chain. Each theme includes a set of indicators and criteria. The responses provided are weighted and help define the overall result as well as the status of strengths and weaknesses for each evaluated element.

About Sustana

Sustana is dedicated to finding new ways of putting clean materials within more everyday paper products—sustainably, responsibly, and meaningfully. We are an industry-leading producer of quality fiber-based products and services built on a solid commitment to sustainability and continuous improvement. From recovery to fiber to paper production, Sustana produces the clean materials used in coffee cups, food packaging, your favorite book, and so much more. At Sustana, creating real change starts from within. Learn more about how our products and manufacturing practices support the circular economy at www.sustanasolutions.com.

