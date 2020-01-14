Survey: 67% of Tech Leaders in Canada Say Their Company Offers Extra Perks or Benefits to Sweeten Pot for IT Pros

Gaining a competitive recruiting edge is the top reason for this strategy, according to Robert Half Technology research

TORONTO, Jan. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - Employers in Canada are upping the ante on perks and benefits for tech workers, new research from staffing firm Robert Half Technology shows. More than two-thirds of technology leaders surveyed (67 per cent) said their company offers IT staff more than the norm when it comes to things like remote work opportunities and sign-on bonuses.

For 66 per cent of IT managers, the main reason for the extras is to gain a recruiting edge over competitors. Nearly one-third (29 per cent) reported it boosts staff retention. Half of survey respondents (50 per cent) at companies that don't offer extra perks or benefits to IT workers conceded that doing so could help them find talent – a persistent challenge in the current hiring market, according to 87 per cent of tech leaders in separate State of Tech Hiring research from Robert Half.

"It's a competitive landscape for IT employers looking to expand their teams this year," said Deborah Bottineau, district president of Robert Half Technology. "With increased demand for skilled tech professionals, talented job seekers have the upper hand in today's hiring market – meaning organizations must go above and beyond to stand out when pursuing them."

Bottineau added, "To attract the best candidates, IT managers need to prepare robust compensation packages that speak to local trends and include the perks and benefits workers value most."

