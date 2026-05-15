SURGE ENERGY INC. CONFIRMS JUNE 2026 DIVIDEND

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Surge Energy Inc.

May 15, 2026, 06:00 ET

CALGARY, AB, May 15, 2026 /CNW/ - Surge Energy Inc. ("Surge" or the "Company") (TSX: SGY) confirms that a cash dividend to be paid on June 15, 2026, in respect of May 2026 production, for the shareholders of record on May 31, 2026, will be $0.043333 per share.

The dividend is an eligible dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

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SURGE ENERGY INC. CONFIRMS JUNE 2026 DIVIDEND (CNW Group/Surge Energy Inc.)
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SURGE ENERGY INC. CONFIRMS JUNE 2026 DIVIDEND (CNW Group/Surge Energy Inc.)

Surge is an intermediate, publicly traded oil company focused on enhancing shareholder returns through free cash flow generation. The Company's defined operating strategy is based on acquiring and developing high-quality, conventional oil reservoirs using proven technology to enhance ultimate oil recoveries.

Neither the TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Surge Energy Inc.

FURTHER INFORMATION: For more information, please contact: Paul Colborne, President & CEO, Surge Energy Inc., Phone: (403) 930-1507, Fax: (403) 930-1011, Email: [email protected]; Jared Ducs, CFO, Surge Energy Inc., Phone: (403) 930-1046, Fax: (403) 930-1011, Email: [email protected]

Organization Profile

Surge Energy Inc.

Surge Energy Inc. has the highest standards of honesty, business ethics and integrity. Managements' stated goal is to be the best positioned junior/intermediate oil and gas company in Canada. Surge has a high quality crude oil reserve, production and cash flow base, focused...