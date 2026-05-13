CALGARY, AB, May 13, 2026 /CNW/ - Surge Energy Inc. (the "Company" or "Surge") (TSX: SGY) announces that at its annual meeting of shareholders held on May 13, 2026 the following nine director nominees were elected:

View PDF Surge Energy Inc. Announces Annual General Meeting Voting Results (CNW Group/Surge Energy Inc.)



Votes For Votes Withheld

# % # % James Pasieka 25,360,680 99.37 160,553 0.63 Marion Burnyeat 23,949,146 93.84 1,572,087 6.16 Myles Bosman 25,397,993 99.52 123,240 0.48 Paul Colborne 25,402,431 99.53 118,802 0.47 Daryl Gilbert 25,392,381 99.50 128,852 0.50 Michelle Gramatke 24,726,803 96.89 794,430 3.11 Ryan Gritzfeldt 25,401,863 99.53 119,370 0.47 Robert Leach 24,698,853 96.78 822,380 3.22 Allison Maher 25,367,354 99.40 153,879 0.60

In addition, the shareholders also approved the fixing of directors at Meeting at nine (9).

The shareholders also approved the appointment of KPMG LLP, Chartered Accounts as auditors for the ensuing year.

Neither the TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Surge Energy Inc.

FURTHER INFORMATION: For more information, please contact: Paul Colborne, President & CEO, Surge Energy Inc., Phone: (403) 930-1507, Fax: (403) 930-1011, Email: [email protected]; Jared Ducs, CFO, Surge Energy Inc., Phone: (403) 930-1046, Fax: (403) 930-1011, Email: [email protected]