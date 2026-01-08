Supreme Court of Canada to Hear Ontario Place Protectors' Case

TORONTO, Jan. 8, 2026 /CNW/ - This morning the Supreme Court of Canada granted leave to appeal in the Ontario Place Protectors' (OPP) case. For leave to be granted, the case must be of national importance.

The case challenges the Rebuilding Ontario Place Act, 2023, including provisions that expressly eliminate any court or tribunal's ability to grant any remedy under all Ontario statutes. The Act also eliminated almost all environmental and heritage protections, which OPP asserts breaches the public trust.

"The Ontario Government could not possibly have gone further than eliminating all remedies under all Ontario statutes" said Eric Gillespie, legal counsel for the appellant OPP. "Many people may also not be aware of what this legislation means for the future. If you can essentially eliminate all laws for Ontario Place there is now nothing preventing governments across Canada from doing this for anything else including new expressways, airports, nuclear plants or any other government projects.", said Gillespie.

OPP is very pleased the Supreme Court has acknowledged the importance of the issues raised by this case and looks forward to a hearing likely later this year.

SOURCE Eric K. Gillespie Professional Corporation

For further information contact Eric Gillespie 416-436-7473 (Text/Phone) [email protected]