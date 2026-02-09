Court Challenge of Shaw Festival Demolition at Historic Royal George Theatre Launched

Shaw Festival Begins Demolition of Historic Buildings Even While Judge Orders Urgent Hearing

TORONTO, Feb. 9, 2026 /CNW/ - A court challenge to the Town of Niagara-on-the-Lake's apparent approval of demolition by the Shaw Festival of two heritage homes and the historic Royal George Theatre on the town's main street has been launched by Centurion Building Corporation, a Niagara-based builder. The judicial review application alleges apparent noncompliance with the Ontario Heritage Act as well as the Ontario Planning Act and related legislation.

Residents were first notified on February 2 that demolition would be proceeding. On Friday, February 6, a Justice of the Ontario Divisional Court ruled the matter was urgent and directed a hearing of a motion to stay the demolition. However, earlier today, notwithstanding the direction of the Court, the Shaw Festival began demolition.

"We have been involved in similar cases such as with Ontario Place. There are also other court decisions. In our experience, the normal thing is when someone knows there is a legal challenge that is going to be heard on an urgent basis, they stop and allow the court to determine the issue", said Eric Gillespie, legal counsel for the applicant. "There are hundreds of heritage properties in Niagara-on-the-Lake alone. Proceeding with demolition before allowing a court to make a ruling, when you know the court is involved and has already directed the matter will be heard on an urgent basis, appears to set a very disturbing example and precedent. It's very surprising to many that an entity like the Shaw Festival would proceed this way" he said.

Communication with the Divisional Court continues and further information will likely be available shortly.

