MONTREAL, March 8, 2023 /CNW/ - On this International Women's Day, Women in Governance (WiG) proudly unveils the organizations that obtained its Parity CertificationTM.

In 2022, a record number of 83 prestigious organizations have submitted their application to obtain WiG's Parity CertificationTM and over 700,000 employees are now working for a Parity certified organization in Canada and the United States. To celebrate this remarkable success, WiG is hosting an official unveiling of these progressive organizations during a cocktail from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. tonight at the Ritz-Carlton, Montreal.

The following 10 organizations have obtained a Platinum Parity CertificationTM: Accenture | CBC/Radio-Canada | Desjardins | Intact Financial Corporation | Mercer Canada Limited | National Bank | Sanofi Canada | Sodexo Canada Limited | Sun Life | Ville de Montréal.



Five of them—Desjardins, Intact, National Bank, Sodexo, and Sun Life—are Parity CertificationTM "pioneer organizations", as they were enrolled in our very first cohort, back in 2017. WiG would also like to highlight the exemplary commitment of five other "pioneer organizations" that are certified again this year: the Commission for Standards, Equity, Health and Safety at Work (CNESST) | Lavery | McKesson | Rio Tinto | Sollio Cooperative Group.



WiG also commends four organizations for having obtained the Parity CertificationTM both in Canada and the United States: Alithya | Fiera Capital | Industrial Alliance | WTW (formerly Willis Towers Watson)



The list of all organizations certified at the Bronze, Silver or Gold levels can be viewed here:

https://womeningovernance.org/paritycertification/



"As the impact of diversity on financial performance, innovation, employee engagement, and branding becomes more recognized, an increasing number of organizations are working to close the gender gap. This is where WiG's Parity CertificationTM comes in; this innovative tool embeds an intersectional lens so that companies that wish to give women the same opportunities as men do so in a way that accounts for the multiple impacts of diversity on their career advancement, benefiting all women regardless of their origin, sexual orientation, age, religion, disability, etc. It is still possible for organizations to register for the 2023 Certification: SMEs are also now welcome to get certified!"

Caroline Codsi, Founder and Chief Equity Officer of WiG.

ABOUT WOMEN IN GOVERNANCE

Women in Governance (WiG) is a non-profit organization founded in 2010 to support women in their career advancement and access to decision-making bodies, as well as progressive organizations striving to close the gender gap in the workplace. The organization pursues its mission with its Parity CertificationTM, inspiring events, as well as governance training and mentoring programs.

More about Women in Governance: https://womeningovernance.org

ABOUT THE PARITY CERTIFICATIONTM

WiG's Parity CertificationTM, the first of its kind created in North America in 2017 with the pro bono support of McKinsey & Company, enables organizations to close the gender gap at every level. With the support of its partners Accenture, Mercer and WTW (formerly Willis Towers Watson), WiG evaluates and guides organizations on their journey towards parity, taking into account intersectionality and the multiple facets of diversity, equity, and inclusion.

More about the Parity CertificationTM : https://paritycertification.org

