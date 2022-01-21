OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 21, 2022 /CNW/ - Indigenous women, girls, Two-Spirit, and all LGBTQQIA+ Indigenous people have the right to be safe and have every opportunity to fully participate in the economic, social, and cultural life. The Government of Canada continues to support Indigenous communities to advance reconciliation and achieve equity for all Indigenous peoples.

Today, the Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, announced over $14 million to fund 34 projects that will support Indigenous women by improving economic participation, increasing leadership in various sectors, and preventing and eliminating gender-based violence. While enhancing reconciliation and distinction-based approaches for Indigenous women and girls, these projects will address the intersectional barriers to equality that many communities face.

Minister Ien also met with two community organizations fostering learning and empowering Indigenous people.

Trent University's First Peoples House of Learning discussed their project to create an Indigenous women-led interactive and experiential training model. The project will also raise awareness of the many ways in which unconscious bias makes Indigenous women more vulnerable to gender-based violence. The organization received over $491,000 in funding.





The National Aboriginal Capital Corporations Association discussed capacity building for its network of Aboriginal Financial Institutions (AFIs). The network will advance gender equality and address barriers to entrepreneurship for Indigenous women by offering training. It will also launch a national campaign to increase the representation of many Indigenous women entrepreneurs and raise awareness of the barriers they face. The organization received $560,000 in funding.

Quotes

"We cannot achieve true and lasting gender equality without ensuring the safety of diverse Indigenous peoples. Throughout the pandemic, community organizations saw an increased demand for support, and many workers acted to fulfill the community's needs. The Government of Canada understands the impact and importance of these critical services and is committed to supporting the important work of Indigenous organizations across the country. Investing in these projects will address systemic issues and move us forward on the path to reconciliation."



The Honourable Marci Ien, P.C., M.P., Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth



"Trent University is proud to be taking an active role in ensuring Canada is a safe and supportive place for all women. With the support of Women and Gender Equality Canada, our new training program will share diverse perspectives and empower Indigenous women and girls across Canada."

Dr. Leo Groarke, President, Trent University



"Support for Indigenous women entrepreneurs through WAGE's programs is welcomed and needed more than ever given the disproportionate effects the pandemic and its ongoing response have had on an already marginalized group. By inspiring young women and girls in Indigenous communities to consider entrepreneurship as a viable career path and breaking down the barriers they face in accessing capital and other supports, we will advance not only the economic security and prosperity of Indigenous women, their families, and their communities, but recognize and empower the important role they can and must play in Canada's economic recovery."

Magnolia Perron, Indigenous Women and Youth Team Lead, National Aboriginal Capital Corporations Association



Quick Facts

Through Budget 2021, the Government of Canada committed $3 billion over five years to increase efforts to end gender-based violence, including $601.3 million over five years toward a National Action Plan to End Gender-Based Violence.





committed over five years to increase efforts to end gender-based violence, including over five years toward a National Action Plan to End Gender-Based Violence. Despite only accounting for 5% of Canada's population, Indigenous women and girls accounted for 21% of all women killed by an intimate partner in 2020.





population, Indigenous women and girls accounted for 21% of all women killed by an intimate partner in 2020. 43% of Indigenous women reported having been sexually assaulted at least once since the age of 15 (compared to 30% of women who are not Indigenous).

Backgrounder

Women and Gender Equality Canada

Women and Gender Equality Canada announced over $14 million to fund 34 projects that will support Indigenous women and 2SLGBTQ+ people to improve economic participation, increase leadership in various sectors, and help prevent and eliminate gender-based violence.

Project Funding Details

British Columbia Association of Aboriginal Friendship Centres

Victoria, British Columbia

Project name: BCAAFC project - Building capacity to address Indigenous Gender-based violence

Funding amount: $1,366,878



Government of Yukon Women's Directorate

Whitehorse, Yukon

Project name: Capacity Building Funding to Yukon Organizations

Funding amount: $694,000

Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak

Ottawa, Ontario

Project name: Enhancing and Creating Safety through application of Métis Specific Culturally-Competent Gender Based Analysis (CCGBA+)

Funding amount: $650,500

Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak

Ottawa, Ontario

Project name: Empowering Métis Women in Leadership

Funding amount: $125,000



Liard Aboriginal Women's Society (LAWS)

Watson Lake, Yukon

Project name: Kaska Advocates Leadership Pilot Project / Projet pilote des porte-parole des Kaskas

Funding amount: $612,519



Prince Albert Métis Women's Association Inc.

Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Project name: Paray Miyoopimatishihk: Improving Equality Through Analysis, Advocacy and System Design in Northern Saskatchewan

Funding amount: $589,414

Trent University's First Peoples House of Learning

Peterborough, Ontario

Project name: The Way We Speak Together: Enwaaying Training Initiatives

Funding amount: $491,304



National Aboriginal Capital Corporations Association

Ottawa, Ontario

Project name: Increasing Representation of Indigenous Women in Entrepreneurship with a Goal of Advancing Indigenous Economic Prosperity

Funding amount: $560,000



Aboriginal Friendship Centres of Saskatchewan

Saskatoon, Saskatchewan

Project name: Honouring Her Spark

Funding amount: $500,000



MakeWay Foundation

Vancouver, British Columbia

Project name: Women's Leadership Collective for nature and climate action / Collectif de leadership des femmes – action pour la nature et le climat

Funding amount: $500,000

Indigenous Women's Association of the Maliseet and Mi'kmaq Territories Inc.

Fredericton, New Brunswick

Project name: Wabanaki Women's Traditional Leadership: Disrupting Systemic Racism in New Brunswick

Funding amount: $499,990



Infinity Women Secretariat Inc.

Winnipeg, Manitoba

Project name: Fighting Inequality-Advancing Gender Equality Policy and Practice in Manitoba Métis Government and Communities

Funding amount: $499,531



ANDPVA

Toronto, Ontario

Project name: Partnerships with band councils and sharing circles for women to end Indigenous gender-based violence / Partenariats avec les conseils de bande et les cercles de partage pour les femmes afin de mettre fin à la violence sexiste autochtone

Funding amount: $493,200

Victoria Native Friendship Centre

Victoria, British Columbia

Project name: Cultural Safety Facilitator for Indigenous Health / Facilitatrice ou facilitateur de la sécurité culturelle pour la santé des autochtones

Funding amount: $468,250



Centre d'Innovation des Premiers Peuples

Gatineau, Quebec

Project name: Indigenous women and digital skills: The Onaki model / Femmes autochtones et compétences numériques : le concept ONAKI

Funding amount: $434,396



Manitoba Association of Women's Shelters Inc.

Winkler, Manitoba

Project name: Centring the rights of women from the margins: delivering low barrier and nondiscriminatory GBV services

Funding amount: $430,390



Newfoundland Aboriginal Women's Network Inc.

Stephenville, Newfoundland

Project name: Realigning our Circle: Paving the way to Resilience

Funding amount: $424,649



Aboriginal Coalition to End Homelessness Society

Victoria, British Columbia

Project name: Advancing Safety and Prosperity for Indigenous Women on Vancouver Island Through Systemic Action with Police / Promouvoir la sécurité et la prospérité des femmes autochtones sur l'île de Vancouver par la prise de mesures systémiques avec les services de police

Funding amount: $419,257

Elizabeth Fry Society of Northwestern Ontario

Thunder Bay, Ontario

Project name: Stronger,together: Aligning feminist efforts in Northern Ontario to impact systemic change for criminalized women / Plus fort, ensemble : Aligner les efforts féministes dans le Nord de l'Ontario pour impacter le changement systémique pour les femmes criminalisées

Funding amount: $396,114



Whitehorse Aboriginal Women's Circle

Whitehorse, Yukon

Project name: Virtual Resource Centre for Indigenous Women and Families / Centre de ressources virtuel pour les femmes et les familles autochtones

Funding amount: $375,000



Cold Lake First Nations

Cold Lake, Alberta

Project name: Advancing Gender Equality for Indigenous Women and Girls Through System Change and Economic Recovery

Funding amount: $374,984

British Columbia Assembly of First Nations

Prince George, British Columbia

Project name: Developing capacity for inclusive and representative spaces, and intersectional policy within BCAFN and communities / Accroître la capacité du BCAFN et des collectivités de créer des environnements inclusifs et représentatifs, et d'élaborer une politique intersectionnelle

Funding amount: $334,800



Downtown Eastside Women's Centre Association

Vancouver, British Columbia

Project name: Social justice programming to combat systemic injustice contributing to women's vulnerability in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside / Programmes de justice sociale destinés à combattre les injustices systémiques contribuant à la vulnérabilité des femmes dans le centre-est de Vancouver

Funding amount: $300,000



Mid Island Métis Nation

Nanaimo, British Columbia

Project name: New Approaches to Economic Recovery

Funding amount: $300,000



The Elizabeth Fry Society of Northern Alberta

Edmonton, Alberta

Project name: Community and Indigenous Outreach Project

Funding amount: $300,000



Ma Mawi Wi Chi Itata Centre Inc.

Winnipeg, Manitoba

Project name: Iskwewak awetowak nipocawin (Women Leading Knowledge) -

Indigenous Women's Research Institute

Funding amount: $299,997

River East Transcona School Division

Winnipeg, Manitoba

Project name: Their voices: What Indigenous girls need to feel safe and succeed in school

Funding amount: $292,960



Puakuteu, le comité de femmes de Mashteuiatsh

Mashteuiatsh, Quebec

Project name: Femmes d'actions, femmes de décisions ! / Women of action, women decision makers

Funding amount: $281,136

Institute for the Advancement of Aboriginal Women

Edmonton, Alberta

Project name: Alberta Indigenous Women Guardian Angels

Funding amount: $270,350



Barren Lands First Nation

Brochet, Manitoba

Project name: Barren Lands First Nation Women's Council

Funding amount: $247,800



Lifetime Productions Ltd

Saskatoon, Saskatchewan

Project name: Disruption: Changing Saskatchewan's Tech Ecosystem to Empower Indigenous Women

Funding amount: $222,002

Yukon Aboriginal Women's Council

Whitehorse, Yukon

Project name: YAWC's Indigenous Case Management and Referral System Implementation Project / Projet de mise en œuvre d'un système de gestion des cas et d'aiguillage pour les autochtones du YAWC

Funding amount: $158,700



Pauktuutit Inuit Women of Canada

Ottawa, Ontario

Project name: Empowering Inuit Women in Leadership: an environmental scan and needs assessment

Funding amount: $125,000

Candace House, Inc.

Winnipeg, Manitoba

Project name: Heart Spaces

Funding amount: $84,000



