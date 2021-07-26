WHITEHORSE, YT, July 26, 2021 /CNW/ - The health and safety of all Canadians are top priorities for the Government of Canada. Communities across the country are on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic, and need immediate assistance to ensure their public infrastructure is safe and reliable. That is why the Government of Canada is taking decisive action to support communities and stabilize the economy.

Today, the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, announced that the Yukon has received $17.25 million through the new Canada Community-Building Fund (CCBF) for the 2021–22 fiscal year, along with a top-up of $16.5 million. This top-up doubles the amount of money that Yukon communities received through the program in 2020-21, enabling them to carry out infrastructure projects that support the well-being of their residents.

The CCBF provides communities with stable and flexible funding for their infrastructure priorities across a wide range of categories. For example, in Old Crow, the Vuntut Gwitchin First Nation purchased new water and sewer trucks to ensure continued delivery of water and sewer services to its residents, and in the Village of Carmacks, the youth lounge was renovated and upgraded to continue programming in their recreation centre. In addition, CCBF supported improvements to a network of trails in and around the City of Dawson to promote active, healthy and inclusive lifestyles. In the City of Whitehorse, safety improvements are being made to sidewalks and crosswalks near schools and in unincorporated communities, as well as fencing upgrades around solid waste facilities to keep out wildlife.

As of June 29, 2021, what was once known as the Gas Tax Fund has been renamed the Canada Community-Building Fund. This name change better reflects the program's evolution over time and will not alter or modify the objectives or requirements of the program.

Fire halls and fire station infrastructure have been added as an investment category for the program. This addition will contribute to the program's objective of building stronger and more resilient communities.

By enabling communities to plan for their current and future needs, and build or improve the infrastructure that will help them thrive through any circumstance, the CCBF is a critical tool that will help ensure the Yukon remains among the best places in the world to live for generations to come.

"The federal government understands the importance of helping municipalities invest in critical infrastructure like clean drinking water, broadband and recreational spaces. That is why we are partnering with the Yukon through the Canada Community-Building Fund to support projects across the territory that create good jobs, tackle climate and build more inclusive communities."

The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"The doubling of the Canada Community-Building Fund will improve the daily lives of people in the Yukon, by allowing communities of all sizes to plan important infrastructure projects, while creating jobs and strengthening the economy. The flexibility of the categories allows communities to plan for the long-term as we work together through the impacts of the pandemic".

The Honourable Larry Bagnell, Member of Parliament for Yukon

"For Yukon municipalities, First Nations and unincorporated communities, the Canada Community-Building Fund provides reliable funding for projects that improve quality of life for Yukoners throughout the territory. This gives local governments flexibility to build priority community projects, or address repairs or upgrades to current infrastructure."

The Honourable Richard Mostyn, Yukon Minister of Community Services

The Canada Community-Building Fund is a long-term, indexed source of funding for over 3,600 communities across the country. In recent years it has supported thousands of projects annually.

The CCBF has 19 project eligibility categories, including capacity building, sport infrastructure and broadband. Communities can use the funds immediately for priority projects, pool the dollars with other communities for shared infrastructure projects, or use them to finance major infrastructure expenditures.

The Government of Canada is providing a total of $17.25 million under the Canada Community-Building Fund (CCBF) for eight Yukon municipalities, 14 First Nations, and unincorporated communities. In addition, the Government of Canada is providing a total of $16.5 million as a top-up, calculated based on 2020-21 federal Gas Tax Fund allocations to these recipients.

As of this year, fire halls and fire stations infrastructure are now eligible under the program.

Ultimate Recipient Allocation 2021-22 ($) One-Time Top-up ($) Carcross/Tagish First Nation $308,367.00 $294,880.50 Carmacks, Village of $247,255.34 $236,441.58 Champagne and Aishihik First Nations $479,682.00 $458,703.00 Dawson, City of $865,566.29 $827,710.55 Faro, Town of $247,255.34 $236,441.58 First Nation of Na-Cho Nyäk Dun $253,800.00 $242,700.00 Haines Junction, Village of $494,625.74 $472,993.18 Kluane First Nation $174,276.00 $166,654.00 Kwanlin Dün First Nation $373,086.00 $356,769.00 Liard First Nation $428,922.00 $410,163.00 Little Salmon/Carmacks First Nation $271,566.00 $259,689.00 Mayo, Village of $247,255.34 $236,441.58 Ross River Dena Council $249,993.00 $239,059.50 Selkirk First Nation $289,332.00 $276,678.00 Ta'an Kwä`ch'än Council $214,038.00 $204,677.00 Teslin Tlingit Council $325,287.00 $311,060.50 Teslin, Village of $247,255.34 $236,441.58 Tr'ondëk Hwëch'in First Nation $379,854.00 $363,241.00 Vuntut Gwitchin First Nation $334,170.00 $319,555.00 Watson Lake, Town of $865,566.29 $827,710.55 White River First Nation $147,627.00 $141,170.50 Whitehorse, City of $8,290,820.30 $7,928,219.42 Unincorporated Communities $1,184,400.00 $1,132,600.00

