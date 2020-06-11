Supporting communities across Prince Edward Island Français
Jun 11, 2020, 13:10 ET
CHARLOTTETOWN, PE, June 11, 2020 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is taking decisive action to support communities and stabilize the economy across Canada, while first and foremost ensuring that the health and safety of all Canadians are protected during this COVID-19 pandemic.
Today, Infrastructure and Communities Minister Catherine McKenna announced that Prince Edward Island has received $16.5 million through the federal Gas Tax Fund (GTF) for the 2020–21 fiscal year to fund its most pressing infrastructure needs.
The GTF provides communities with stable and flexible funding for their infrastructure priorities across a wide range of categories. For example, the Town of Three Rivers will install a storage tank for wastewater sediment, optimizing water treatment and ensuring better quality water for residents. Upgrades to Kinkora Heritage park will include new playground equipment and picnic shelters. The park is used by residents, tourists and cyclists. Additionally, upgrades to municipal street lighting in Tyne Valley will reduce energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions, for a more sustainable community.
By enabling communities to plan for their current and future needs, and build or improve the infrastructure that will help them thrive through any circumstance, the GTF is a critical tool that will help ensure Prince Edward Island remains among the best places in the world to live for generations to come.
The Government of Canada will be announcing new measures in the coming weeks and months to help Canadian communities get back on their feet and make them even more resilient in the future.
Quotes
"Our Government is making immediate investments in infrastructure that will play a vital role in helping municipalities and First Nations communities revive their economies, and will improve the lives of Canadians. As a first step, we are accelerating this year's payment through the federal Gas Tax Fund. In partnership with Prince Edward Island, this will put $16.5 million in the hands of 63 communities to improve local infrastructure like drinking water systems, high-speed broadband, and recreation centres."
The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities
"We have identified important projects in communities across the Island, and our rural municipalities need help now more than ever. We continue to work closely with the federal government, and know that these immediate support measures will help us get shovels in the ground."
The Honourable Steven Myers, Minister of Transportation, Infrastructure and Energy
Quick Facts
- The federal Gas Tax Fund is a long-term indexed source of funding for over 3,600 communities across the country. In recent years it has supported thousands of projects annually.
- The federal Gas Tax Fund has 18 project eligibility categories, including capacity building, sport infrastructure and roads. Communities can also use the funds immediately for priority projects, bank them for later use, pool the dollars with other communities for shared infrastructure projects, or use them to finance major infrastructure expenditures.
Prince Edward Island's 2020‒21 federal Gas Tax Fund allocations
The Government of Canada is providing $16.5 million under the GTF to Prince Edward Island. This includes over $9.2 million for the following 63 municipalities. $6.7 million will go to the province to rehabilitate roads and bridges, and to local governments and unincorporated areas for prioritizing water and wastewater projects through an application-based process, and the remainder of funds will go toward program administration.
|
ULTIMATE RECIPIENT
|
ALLOCATION
|
Abrams Village
|
100,000
|
Afton
|
37,032
|
Alberton
|
104,739
|
Alexandra
|
6,339
|
Annandale-L.Pond
|
6,052
|
Bedeque and Area
|
8,663
|
Belfast
|
47,903
|
Bonshaw
|
5,364
|
Borden-Carleton
|
100,000
|
Brackley (Winsloe South)
|
17,096
|
Breadalbane
|
4,790
|
Central Kings
|
9,724
|
Central Prince (Ellerslie-Bideford, Lady sl.)
|
31,897
|
Charlottetown
|
3,301,715
|
Clyde River
|
18,731
|
Cornwall
|
489,211
|
Crapaud
|
100,000
|
Darlington
|
2,610
|
Eastern Kings
|
20,337
|
Greenmount-Montrose
|
7,630
|
Hampshire
|
9,609
|
Hazelbrook
|
5,249
|
Hunter River
|
100,000
|
Kensington
|
148,099
|
Kingston
|
31,438
|
Kinkora
|
100,000
|
Linkletter
|
8,892
|
Lot 11 and Area
|
17,584
|
Malpeque Bay
|
29,545
|
Meadowbank
|
10,183
|
Miltonvale Park
|
32,930
|
Miminegash
|
4,245
|
Miscouche
|
100,000
|
Morell
|
100,000
|
Mount Stewart
|
100,000
|
Murray Harbour
|
100,000
|
Murray River
|
8,720
|
New Haven-Riverdale
|
14,916
|
North Rustico
|
100,000
|
North Shore (Grand Tracadie, Pleasant Gr.)
|
59,664
|
North Wiltshire
|
5,421
|
Northport
|
5,335
|
O'Leary
|
100,000
|
Resort Municipality
|
100,000
|
Sherbrooke
|
4,561
|
Souris
|
100,000
|
Souris West
|
10,212
|
St. Felix
|
9,552
|
St. Louis
|
1,893
|
St. Nicholas
|
6,052
|
St. Peters Bay
|
100,000
|
Stratford
|
887,861
|
Summerside
|
1,356,490
|
Three Rivers
|
656,885
|
Tignish
|
100,000
|
Tignish Shore
|
2,094
|
Tyne Valley
|
100,000
|
Union Road
|
5,852
|
Victoria
|
100,000
|
Warren Grove
|
10,212
|
Wellington
|
100,000
|
West River
|
22,976
|
York
|
8,146
