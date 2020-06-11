Supporting communities across Prince Edward Island Français

CHARLOTTETOWN, PE, June 11, 2020 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is taking decisive action to support communities and stabilize the economy across Canada, while first and foremost ensuring that the health and safety of all Canadians are protected during this COVID-19 pandemic.  

Today, Infrastructure and Communities Minister Catherine McKenna announced that Prince Edward Island has received $16.5 million through the federal Gas Tax Fund (GTF) for the 2020–21 fiscal year to fund its most pressing infrastructure needs.

The GTF provides communities with stable and flexible funding for their infrastructure priorities across a wide range of categories. For example, the Town of Three Rivers will install a storage tank for wastewater sediment, optimizing water treatment and ensuring better quality water for residents. Upgrades to Kinkora Heritage park will include new playground equipment and picnic shelters. The park is used by residents, tourists and cyclists. Additionally, upgrades to municipal street lighting in Tyne Valley will reduce energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions, for a more sustainable community.

By enabling communities to plan for their current and future needs, and build or improve the infrastructure that will help them thrive through any circumstance, the GTF is a critical tool that will help ensure Prince Edward Island remains among the best places in the world to live for generations to come.

The Government of Canada will be announcing new measures in the coming weeks and months to help Canadian communities get back on their feet and make them even more resilient in the future.

Quotes

"Our Government is making immediate investments in infrastructure that will play a vital role in helping municipalities and First Nations communities revive their economies, and will improve the lives of Canadians. As a first step, we are accelerating this year's payment through the federal Gas Tax Fund. In partnership with Prince Edward Island, this will put $16.5 million in the hands of 63 communities to improve local infrastructure like drinking water systems, high-speed broadband, and recreation centres."

The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"We have identified important projects in communities across the Island, and our rural municipalities need help now more than ever. We continue to work closely with the federal government, and know that these immediate support measures will help us get shovels in the ground."

The Honourable Steven Myers, Minister of Transportation, Infrastructure and Energy

Quick Facts

  • The federal Gas Tax Fund is a long-term indexed source of funding for over 3,600 communities across the country. In recent years it has supported thousands of projects annually.
  • The federal Gas Tax Fund has 18 project eligibility categories, including capacity building, sport infrastructure and roads. Communities can also use the funds immediately for priority projects, bank them for later use, pool the dollars with other communities for shared infrastructure projects, or use them to finance major infrastructure expenditures.

Prince Edward Island's 2020‒21 federal Gas Tax Fund allocations

The Government of Canada is providing $16.5 million under the GTF to Prince Edward Island. This includes over $9.2 million for the following 63 municipalities. $6.7 million will go to the province to rehabilitate roads and bridges, and to local governments and unincorporated areas for prioritizing water and wastewater projects through an application-based process, and the remainder of funds will go toward program administration.

ULTIMATE RECIPIENT

ALLOCATION
2020‒21 ($)

Abrams Village

100,000

Afton

37,032

Alberton

104,739

Alexandra

6,339

Annandale-L.Pond

6,052

Bedeque and Area

8,663

Belfast

47,903

Bonshaw

5,364

Borden-Carleton

100,000

Brackley (Winsloe South)

17,096

Breadalbane

4,790

Central Kings

9,724

Central Prince (Ellerslie-Bideford, Lady sl.)

31,897

Charlottetown

3,301,715

Clyde River

18,731

Cornwall

489,211

Crapaud

100,000

Darlington

2,610

Eastern Kings

20,337

Greenmount-Montrose

7,630

Hampshire

9,609

Hazelbrook

5,249

Hunter River

100,000

Kensington

148,099

Kingston

31,438

Kinkora

100,000

Linkletter

8,892

Lot 11 and Area

17,584

Malpeque Bay

29,545

Meadowbank

10,183

Miltonvale Park

32,930

Miminegash

4,245

Miscouche

100,000

Morell

100,000

Mount Stewart

100,000

Murray Harbour

100,000

Murray River

8,720

New Haven-Riverdale

14,916

North Rustico

100,000

North Shore (Grand Tracadie, Pleasant Gr.)

59,664

North Wiltshire

5,421

Northport

5,335

O'Leary

100,000

Resort Municipality

100,000

Sherbrooke

4,561

Souris

100,000

Souris West

10,212

St. Felix

9,552

St. Louis

1,893

St. Nicholas

6,052

St. Peters Bay

100,000

Stratford

887,861

Summerside

1,356,490

Three Rivers

656,885

Tignish

100,000

Tignish Shore

2,094

Tyne Valley

100,000

Union Road

5,852

Victoria

100,000

Warren Grove

10,212

Wellington

100,000

West River

22,976

York

8,146





