CHARLOTTETOWN, PE, June 11, 2020 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is taking decisive action to support communities and stabilize the economy across Canada, while first and foremost ensuring that the health and safety of all Canadians are protected during this COVID-19 pandemic.

Today, Infrastructure and Communities Minister Catherine McKenna announced that Prince Edward Island has received $16.5 million through the federal Gas Tax Fund (GTF) for the 2020–21 fiscal year to fund its most pressing infrastructure needs.

The GTF provides communities with stable and flexible funding for their infrastructure priorities across a wide range of categories. For example, the Town of Three Rivers will install a storage tank for wastewater sediment, optimizing water treatment and ensuring better quality water for residents. Upgrades to Kinkora Heritage park will include new playground equipment and picnic shelters. The park is used by residents, tourists and cyclists. Additionally, upgrades to municipal street lighting in Tyne Valley will reduce energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions, for a more sustainable community.

By enabling communities to plan for their current and future needs, and build or improve the infrastructure that will help them thrive through any circumstance, the GTF is a critical tool that will help ensure Prince Edward Island remains among the best places in the world to live for generations to come.

The Government of Canada will be announcing new measures in the coming weeks and months to help Canadian communities get back on their feet and make them even more resilient in the future.

Quotes

"Our Government is making immediate investments in infrastructure that will play a vital role in helping municipalities and First Nations communities revive their economies, and will improve the lives of Canadians. As a first step, we are accelerating this year's payment through the federal Gas Tax Fund. In partnership with Prince Edward Island, this will put $16.5 million in the hands of 63 communities to improve local infrastructure like drinking water systems, high-speed broadband, and recreation centres."

The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"We have identified important projects in communities across the Island, and our rural municipalities need help now more than ever. We continue to work closely with the federal government, and know that these immediate support measures will help us get shovels in the ground."

The Honourable Steven Myers, Minister of Transportation, Infrastructure and Energy

Quick Facts

The federal Gas Tax Fund is a long-term indexed source of funding for over 3,600 communities across the country. In recent years it has supported thousands of projects annually.

The federal Gas Tax Fund has 18 project eligibility categories, including capacity building, sport infrastructure and roads. Communities can also use the funds immediately for priority projects, bank them for later use, pool the dollars with other communities for shared infrastructure projects, or use them to finance major infrastructure expenditures.

Related product

Backgrounder

Prince Edward Island's 2020‒21 federal Gas Tax Fund allocations

The Government of Canada is providing $16.5 million under the GTF to Prince Edward Island. This includes over $9.2 million for the following 63 municipalities. $6.7 million will go to the province to rehabilitate roads and bridges, and to local governments and unincorporated areas for prioritizing water and wastewater projects through an application-based process, and the remainder of funds will go toward program administration.



ULTIMATE RECIPIENT ALLOCATION

2020‒21 ($) Abrams Village 100,000 Afton 37,032 Alberton 104,739 Alexandra 6,339 Annandale-L.Pond 6,052 Bedeque and Area 8,663 Belfast 47,903 Bonshaw 5,364 Borden-Carleton 100,000 Brackley (Winsloe South) 17,096 Breadalbane 4,790 Central Kings 9,724 Central Prince (Ellerslie-Bideford, Lady sl.) 31,897 Charlottetown 3,301,715 Clyde River 18,731 Cornwall 489,211 Crapaud 100,000 Darlington 2,610 Eastern Kings 20,337 Greenmount-Montrose 7,630 Hampshire 9,609 Hazelbrook 5,249 Hunter River 100,000 Kensington 148,099 Kingston 31,438 Kinkora 100,000 Linkletter 8,892 Lot 11 and Area 17,584 Malpeque Bay 29,545 Meadowbank 10,183 Miltonvale Park 32,930 Miminegash 4,245 Miscouche 100,000 Morell 100,000 Mount Stewart 100,000 Murray Harbour 100,000 Murray River 8,720 New Haven-Riverdale 14,916 North Rustico 100,000 North Shore (Grand Tracadie, Pleasant Gr.) 59,664 North Wiltshire 5,421 Northport 5,335 O'Leary 100,000 Resort Municipality 100,000 Sherbrooke 4,561 Souris 100,000 Souris West 10,212 St. Felix 9,552 St. Louis 1,893 St. Nicholas 6,052 St. Peters Bay 100,000 Stratford 887,861 Summerside 1,356,490 Three Rivers 656,885 Tignish 100,000 Tignish Shore 2,094 Tyne Valley 100,000 Union Road 5,852 Victoria 100,000 Warren Grove 10,212 Wellington 100,000 West River 22,976 York 8,146

Associated links

Prime Minister announces support to help communities create jobs and restart the economy: https://pm.gc.ca/en/news/news-releases/2020/06/01/prime-minister-announces-support-help-communities-create-jobs-and

Government of Canada Resources - Coronavirus disease (COVID 19): www.canada.ca/coronavirus

Federal Gas Tax Fund: http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/gtf-fte-eng.html

Federal Gas Tax Fund in Prince Edward Island:

https://www.princeedwardisland.ca/en/information/transportation-infrastructure-and-energy/gas-tax-fund

Federal infrastructure investments in Prince Edward Island: https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/investments-2002-investissements/pe-eng.html

Twitter: @INFC_eng

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Chantalle Aubertin, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, 613-949-1759, [email protected]; Jill Edwards, Senior Communications Officer, 902-213-3059, [email protected]; Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, [email protected]

Related Links

www.infrastructure.gc.ca

