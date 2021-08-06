Supporting communities across Prince Edward Island

CHARLOTTETOWN, PE, Aug. 6, 2021 /CNW/ - The health and safety of all Canadians are top priorities for the Government of Canada. Communities across the country are on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic, and need immediate assistance to ensure their public infrastructure is safe and reliable. That is why the Government of Canada is taking decisive action to support communities and stabilize the economy.

Today, the Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, on behalf of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities , the Honourable Catherine McKenna, along with the Honourable James Aylward, Prince Edward Island Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, announced that Prince Edward Island has received a top-up payment of $16.5 million in addition to its 2021–22 fiscal year allocation of more than $17 million through the Canada Community-Building Fund (CCBF). This top-up doubles the amount of money that Prince Edward Island communities received through the program in 2020-21, enabling them to carry out infrastructure projects that support the well-being of their residents.

The CCBF provides communities with stable and flexible funding for their infrastructure priorities across a wide range of categories. For example, Summerside rebuilt 5.3 kilometres of streets and repaired 99 water and wastewater structures affected by water infiltration to provide residents with reliable roads and services, while Belfast used funding to improve the community pool area, playground, tennis/basketball court, as well as a walking trail for its residents.

As of June 29, 2021, what was once known as the Gas Tax Fund has been renamed the Canada Community-Building Fund. This name change better reflects the program's evolution over time and will not alter or modify the objectives or requirements of the program.

Fire halls and fire station infrastructure have been added as an investment category for the program. This addition will contribute to the program's objective of building stronger and more resilient communities.

By enabling communities to plan for their current and future needs, and build or improve the infrastructure that will help them thrive through any circumstance, the CCBF is a critical tool that will help ensure Prince Edward Island remains among the best places in the world to live for generations to come.

Quotes

"Playgrounds, drinking water, streets, and trails are just a few of the vitally important things here on PEI that we've been able to support through the Canada Community-Building Fund. Helping municipalities invest in critical infrastructure is so important. Partnering with Prince Edward Island and our local towns gets projects built across the Island while creating good jobs and building more inclusive communities."

The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence

"An investment in any PEI community is an investment in our people. These funds will be put to good use based on local priorities – everything from fixing a bridge, energy-retrofitting a local arena, revitalizing main street, or expanding a community centre for vulnerable residents. Investing in local infrastructure helps deliver the services people count on and build stronger, connected communities right across our province."

The Honourable James Aylward, Prince Edward Island Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure

Quick facts

The Canada Community-Building Fund is a long-term, indexed source of funding for over 3,600 communities across the country. In recent years it has supported thousands of projects annually.

The CCBF has 19 project eligibility categories, including capacity building, sport infrastructure and roads. Communities can use the funds immediately for priority projects, bank them for later use, pool the dollars with other communities for shared infrastructure projects, or use them to finance major infrastructure expenditures.

The Minister of Infrastructure and Communities announced the intention to provide a 2020-2021 top-up payment to communities via a letter to her provincial and territorial counterparts on March 30, 2021 , noting that the payment was contingent on the passing of enabling legislation.

, noting that the payment was contingent on the passing of enabling legislation. The top-up received parliamentary approval when the Budget Implementation Act received Royal Assent on June 29, 2021 .

Related products

Associated links

Related Links

