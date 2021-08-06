Supporting communities across Newfoundland and Labrador

ST. JOHN'S, NL, Aug. 6, 2021 /CNW/ - The health and safety of all Canadians are top priorities for the Government of Canada. Communities across the country are on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic, and need immediate assistance to ensure their public infrastructure is safe and reliable. That is why the Government of Canada is taking decisive action to support communities and stabilize the economy.

Today, the Minister of Natural Resources, the Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr., on behalf of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, the Honourable Catherine McKenna, announced that Newfoundland and Labrador has received a top-up payment of more than $31 million in addition to its 2021–22 fiscal year allocation of more than $33 million through the Canada Community-Building Fund (CCBF). This top-up doubles the amount of money that Newfoundland and Labrador communities received through the program in 2020-21, enabling them to carry out infrastructure projects that support the well-being of their residents.

The CCBF provides communities with stable and flexible funding for their infrastructure priorities across a wide range of categories. For example, Millertown was able to build a playground at Loggers Landing and make some energy efficiency upgrades at the local community centre, and Holyrood completed a series of important road upgrades to improve safety for residents.

As of June 29, 2021, what was once known as the Gas Tax Fund has been renamed the Canada Community-Building Fund. This name change better reflects the program's evolution over time and will not alter or modify the objectives or requirements of the program.

Fire halls and fire station infrastructure have been added as an investment category for the program. This addition will contribute to the program's objective of building stronger and more resilient communities.

By enabling communities to plan for their current and future needs, and build or improve the infrastructure that will help them thrive through any circumstance, the CCBF is a critical tool that will help ensure Newfoundland and Labrador remains among the best places in the world to live for generations to come.

"We're investing $64 million in communities across our Province for local infrastructure projects. This means municipalities can build more playgrounds, undertake more energy efficiency upgrades at community centres, and improve more roads to increase safety for residents. This is how we build stronger, more resilient communities that benefit everyone."

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr., Minister of Natural Resources

"Through the Canada Community-Building Fund, residents of municipalities and Inuit Community Governments will continue to benefit from infrastructure projects that will strengthen services and build safe and sustainable communities across Newfoundland and Labrador. I am especially pleased to see that local government leaders now have the option to use this funding towards fire halls and fire station infrastructure as part of a new category in the program. Municipalities have been advocating for this option."

The Honourable Krista Lynn Howell, Minister of Municipal and Provincial Affairs

The Canada Community-Building Fund is a long-term, indexed source of funding for over 3,600 communities across the country. In recent years it has supported thousands of projects annually.

The CCBF has 19 project eligibility categories, including capacity building, sport infrastructure and broadband. Communities can use the funds immediately for priority projects, bank them for later use, pool the dollars with other communities for shared infrastructure projects, or use them to finance major infrastructure expenditures.

The Minister of Infrastructure and Communities announced the intention to provide a 2020-2021 top-up payment to communities via a letter to her provincial and territorial counterparts on March 30, 2021 , noting that the payment was contingent on the passing of enabling legislation.

, noting that the payment was contingent on the passing of enabling legislation. The top-up received parliamentary approval when the Budget Implementation Act received Royal Assent on June 29, 2021 .

