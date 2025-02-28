THUNDER BAY, ON, Feb. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - The illegal toxic drug supply and overdose crisis is having tragic impacts on communities throughout Canada. Our family, friends and neighbours have been impacted by this tragic public health crisis. Canada's approach is focused on providing access to a full continuum of health care services and leveraging tools at our disposal to save lives, connect people to care, and keep communities safe.

Today, Member of Parliament for Thunder Bay-Rainy River, Marcus Powlowski, and the Honourable Ya'ara Saks, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, announced over $838,000 in funding to the Elizabeth Fry Society of Northwestern Ontario (EFSNWO) through Health Canada's Substance Use and Addictions Program (SUAP).

The Substance Use and Addiction Support Services project will operate out of two transitional homes located in Thunder Bay. The project will deliver harm reduction and post-treatment supports to empower women and gender diverse individuals to overcome the challenges of substance use, incarceration, homelessness, and reintegration into society. Services offered will include access to an addictions counselor to help support substance use and recovery, as well as peer support workers who will offer emotional support and therapeutic crisis intervention. Services will be extended to communities throughout Northwestern Ontario, such as Kenora and Fort Frances.

The Government of Canada is committed to supporting community partners and organizations working to save lives. This project is funded through the Substance Use and Addictions Program (SUAP).

We will continue to work will all partners to get people the support they need.

Quotes

"We recognize the tragic toll substance use is taking on families, friends and communities across Canada. Our comprehensive and compassionate approach is about connecting people to care and saving lives. We are supporting community organizations that have deep roots in their communities, the trust of their clients and the first-hand knowledge needed to make a real difference in people's lives. We are using every tool at our disposal to end this crisis and build a safer, healthier and more caring future for all Canadians"

The Honourable Ya'ara Saks

Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health

"Canada continues to face the tragedies of the illegal toxic drug and overdose crisis, a crisis that does not spare people living here in Thunder Bay. We are proud to support community organizations like the Elizabeth Fry Society of Northwestern Ontario, that know the unique needs of the communities they serve. There is no one size fits all solution to the toxic illegal drug and overdose crisis, but we will continue to work together to help save lives."

Marcus Powlowski

Member of Parliament Thunder Bay – Rainy River

"EFSNWO has received funding for a Substance Use Health Program through Health Canada. Thunder Bay has three times the provincial average of overdose deaths and is disproportionately affected by the toxic drug supply epidemic. EFSNWO is able to support those leaving incarceration as they have been identified as a population most directly impacted. EFSNWO is grateful for the support of this program in considering alternative ways to connect those who are struggling with substance use to find community and connect to the essential services they need on their journey."

Lindsay Martin

Executive Director, Elizabeth Fry Society of Northwestern Ontario

Quick Facts

As announced in Budget 2023, the Government of Canada is providing $144 million through SUAP to fund community support services and other evidence-based interventions.

is providing through SUAP to fund community support services and other evidence-based interventions. Since 2017, over $740 million has been invested in more than 460 projects under SUAP.

Associated Links

