LABELLE, QC, April 29, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The governments of Canada and Quebec are working together to provide Quebecers with access to sustainable and safe facilities that promote recreational and sports activities, thereby improving the quality of life in our communities.

Today, the Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Rural Economic Development and Member of Parliament for Argenteuil—La Petite-Nation, Stéphane Lauzon, on behalf of the Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, and the Minister for Education and Minister responsible for the Status of Women, Isabelle Charest, announced funding of $ 968,020 for a new recreational pavilion and the reconstruction of the bleachers at the baseball field in Labelle. On this occasion, they were accompanied by Chantale Jeannotte, Temporary Chair and Member of the National Assembly for Labelle, and Vicky Émard, Mayor of Labelle.

The project involves the construction of a recreational pavilion and the reconstruction of the bleachers at the baseball field in the Municipality of Labelle. The new building, larger than the previous one, will provide access to the adjacent park and accommodate indoor activities. The project includes the construction of change rooms, multipurpose rooms, offices, bathrooms, storage areas and a kitchen.

To carry out this project, the governments of Canada and Quebec will provide equal funding of $484,010 under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP) and the Recreational and Sports Infrastructure Financial Assistance Program (PAFIRS). This new infrastructure will contribute to the vitality and development of Labelle and the entire region.

"Investments in recreational and sports infrastructure help build strong, sustainable, inclusive communities. With this new recreational pavilion, Labelle residents will benefit from modern, multi-purpose infrastructure to grow and thrive, enjoy many enriching activities and maintain an active lifestyle."

Stéphane Lauzon, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Rural Economic Development and Member of Parliament for Argenteuil-La Petite-Nation, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"Access to modern, quality recreational and sports infrastructure is a priority for our government. We provide Quebecers with quality facilities offering a wide variety of activities and equipment. This helps maintain good physical and mental health for the entire population. I am very proud to know that, once again, this new, modern and adapted infrastructure will meet the needs of the entire community."

Isabelle Charest, Minister for Education and Minister responsible for the Status of Women

"I am pleased with the investments announced today for our region and surrounding area. Like all of Quebec, we want our local communities to have modern recreational and sports infrastructure that meets the needs of athletes, sports enthusiasts and young families. Thanks to this new project, everyone will have better access to quality facilities to move and socialize. I would like to thank all the stakeholders who were directly or indirectly involved in making this project a reality. I know that the community will make regular use of it and that we will be encouraging people to adopt a healthy lifestyle."

Chantale Jeannotte, Temporary Chair and Member of the National Assembly for Labelle

"As our community continues to grow, the construction of this new recreational pavilion will meet the needs of our residents for years to come by ensuring a quality community offering and services for young and old. This is great news for the residents of Labelle."

Vicky Émard, Mayor of Labelle

The project announced today is in addition to the 176 recreational and sports infrastructure projects already announced in Quebec in 2021, representing joint contributions totalling $294 million .

in 2021, representing joint contributions totalling . Through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP), the federal government is investing more than $7.5 billion in Quebec between 2018 and 2028. The Integrated Bilateral Agreement (IBA) for the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program is intended to implement the ICIP in Quebec and establish the terms, obligations and commitments of the parties.

Infrastructure Program (ICIP), the federal government is investing more than in between 2018 and 2028. The Integrated Bilateral Agreement (IBA) for the Investing in Infrastructure Program is intended to implement the ICIP in and establish the terms, obligations and commitments of the parties. Quebec's Ministère de l'Éducation is responsible for implementing the Recreational Infrastructure sub-stream of the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure stream of the IBA. The Government of Quebec established the Recreational and Sports Infrastructure Financial Assistance Program (PAFIRS). By funding projects to build, develop, renovate, upgrade, expand or redevelop recreational and sports infrastructure, PAFIRS aims to maintain recreational and sports infrastructure that is in good condition in all regions of Quebec and to increase access to this infrastructure for Quebecers.

Ministère de l'Éducation is responsible for implementing the Recreational Infrastructure sub-stream of the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure stream of the IBA. The Government of established the Recreational and Sports Infrastructure Financial Assistance Program (PAFIRS). By funding projects to build, develop, renovate, upgrade, expand or redevelop recreational and sports infrastructure, PAFIRS aims to maintain recreational and sports infrastructure that is in good condition in all regions of and to increase access to this infrastructure for Quebecers. The ICIP and PAFIRS programs will receive $60 million from a residual envelope in equal parts from the governments of Canada and Quebec , bringing the total joint investment in recreational infrastructure to $354 million .

from a residual envelope in equal parts from the governments of and , bringing the total joint investment in recreational infrastructure to . For the Labelle project, the municipal contribution amounts to more than $484,000 .

