QUÉBEC CITY, May 18, 2022 /CNW/ - The governments of Canada and Quebec are working together to provide Quebecers with access to safe and sustainable facilities that promote recreation and sport in our communities.

Today, the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Health and Member of Parliament for Quebec, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, and Mario Asselin, Member of the National Assembly for Vanier-Les Rivières, on behalf of Isabelle Charest, Minister for Education and Minister Responsible for the Status of Women, announced $361,324 in funding for replacement of the artificial turf of one of the outdoor soccer fields at Chauveau Park in Québec City.

The project primarily involves the removal of the soccer field's existing turf, which has reached the end of its useful life, and the installation of a brand-new artificial turf. Through this project, Québec City will be able to offer its residents a higher-quality recreational facility.

To support this project, the Government of Canada is providing $180,661.50 under the Community, Culture and Recreation Stream (CCRIS) of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP), and the Government of Quebec is providing $180,661.50 under its Programme d'aide financière aux infrastructures récréatives et sportives (Recreational and Sports Infrastructure Financial Assistance Program) (PAFIRS). This renovated facility will contribute to the vitality and development of the community of Vanier-Les Rivières and the entire region.

"Sports and recreation areas are essential to supporting healthy, active lifestyles and building vibrant, inclusive communities. Chauveau Park is one of Quebec City's great attractions, and the renovation of the soccer field will make a large number of players very happy, as they will have a high-quality facility on which to play their favourite sport."

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Health and Member of Parliament for Quebec, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"Access to modern, high-quality sports and recreation infrastructure is a priority for our government. We provide Quebecers with high-quality facilities offering a wide variety of activities and equipment. This helps keep all Quebecers in good physical and mental health. I am very proud that we will have another new, modern, purpose-built facility to meet the needs of the community's athletes and young sports enthusiasts."

Isabelle Charest, Minister for Education and Minister Responsible for the Status of Women

"As an MNA, I have always been committed to youth health and sport. This major investment in Chauveau Park is something the citizens of Vanier-Les Rivières have wanted for a long time. I am proud to say, 'mission accomplished,' and I am grateful to the partners in the process, namely my colleague Isabelle Charest, Minister for Education and Minister Responsible for the Status of Women, and the federal government, for this project, which will be so beneficial for the residents of Vanier-Les Rivières."

Mario Asselin, Member of the National Assembly for Vanier-Les Rivières

The project announced today is in addition to the 176 recreational and sports infrastructure projects announced in Quebec in 2021, representing a total joint contribution of $294 million .

in 2021, representing a total joint contribution of . Under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP), the federal government plans to invest over $7.5 billion in Quebec between 2018 and 2028. The Integrated Bilateral Agreement (IBA) for the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program is intended to implement the ICIP in Quebec and establish the terms, obligations and commitments of the parties.

Infrastructure Program (ICIP), the federal government plans to invest over in between 2018 and 2028. The Integrated Bilateral Agreement (IBA) for the Investing in Infrastructure Program is intended to implement the ICIP in and establish the terms, obligations and commitments of the parties. The additional $60 million allocation to the ICIP and PAFIRS—$30 million by the Government of Canada and $30 million by the Government of Quebec—will bring joint investments in recreational infrastructure to $354 million .

allocation to the ICIP and PAFIRS—$30 million by the Government of and by the Government of Quebec—will bring joint investments in recreational infrastructure to . Quebec's Department of Education is responsible for implementing the Recreational Infrastructure sub-stream of the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure stream of the IBA.

Department of Education is responsible for implementing the Recreational Infrastructure sub-stream of the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure stream of the IBA. Since 2018, the Government of Quebec has supported the deployment of 1,281 sports, recreation and outdoor infrastructure projects through various programs, with total investments of more than $617 million .

has supported the deployment of 1,281 sports, recreation and outdoor infrastructure projects through various programs, with total investments of more than . The City of Québec is investing $186,137 in this project.

