Supply Chain Sustainability Management Leader Assent Launches New Brand Poised for Continued Strategic Growth

Assent has more than a decade of experience working with complex manufacturers to track and report on ESG priorities such as human trafficking, modern slavery, toxic substances, conflict minerals and anti-corruption, as well as to actively uncover and reduce supply chain risks and provide expert guidance toward best practices. Assent has evolved as a leader in supply chain sustainability management, helping complex manufacturers see deeper into their supply chains, be smarter with powerful data, and grow better to seize market opportunities. The company is expanding its strategic focus to build upon its compliance expertise with sustainability solutions to help its customers address ever-evolving marketplace needs.

"Compliance is the root of all sustainability programs, especially for complex manufacturers," said Andrew Waitman, CEO of Assent. "Our company name change and rebrand efforts highlight our expansive product solutions that now span across product compliance, trade compliance and ESG and are geared to help companies advance their sustainability programs and initiatives. You simply can't do sustainability without addressing the supply chain. That's why our platform continuously maps and monitors suppliers, products, parts and practices to provide the transparency manufacturers need to address critical global challenges, eliminate the use of harmful chemicals and reduce environmental impacts."

Rapid Customer Growth Signals Strong Demand

In 2021, Assent registered more than 50% growth in ARR and has realized a similar growth rate across the past five years. The company also secured more than 150 new customers, maintained an impressive customer retention rate and expanded with hundreds of current customers across a range of complex manufacturing industries.

Assent's current customer base includes household names such as GE Appliances, Bombardier, Cook Medical and Polaris. These leading complex manufacturers use Assent's Supply Chain Sustainability Platform to capture, track, report on and manage supply chain compliance and sustainability performance through supplier declarations.

The Assent solution blends the SaaS technology platform with managed services and its regulatory team of subject matter experts who keep customers ahead of compliance and regulatory changes across the globe. Assent has more than 50 integrated product solutions across three areas: product compliance, trade compliance and ESG. By automating the supplier outreach process and housing all supply chain sustainability data in a single repository with easy-to-use dashboards, customers can build an enterprise view of compliance and sustainability. With Assent, complex manufacturers can readily identify opportunities and potential risks deep within their supply chains.

"Because of tremendously complicated supply chains and production workflows, complex manufacturers must use digital technology to help them improve and manage supply chain sustainability practices," said Kim Knickle, Research Director, ESG and Sustainability, Verdantix. "In fact, the ESG/Sustainability imperative for businesses worldwide is now even more crucial. When selecting a technology partner, the best approach is often one that takes into consideration the unique challenges of specific industry segments and their value chains."

New ESG Capabilities

Assent's ESG Solution is aligned with Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) and Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) — two of the most recognized ESG and sustainability reporting frameworks for comprehensive and credible ESG reporting. This new capability allows complex manufacturers to deeply engage with supply chain partners to address climate impacts, natural resource usage, labor rights, organizational commitment, and diversity, equity and inclusion, among other themes. The ESG solution includes direct supplier engagement through the Assent SaaS platform combined with high-touch outreach, supplier educational programming, and continuous supplier monitoring through various media channels and watchlists. Customers using the ESG solution started out with Assent's product compliance solution and are realizing deeper impacts. Future expansion of the ESG solution is planned for later this year.

A Commitment to Sustainability

Assent's new mission reads: "We're on a mission to make the supply chains of complex manufacturers deeply and durably good." This focus has been at the heart of the organization since inception – a purpose-driven culture that is committed to sustainable business practices at all levels of its business. The Assent team has embedded sustainability principles into its products, business practices and community engagement. As a leader in the global movement for an inclusive, equitable and regenerative society, Assent is among only a handful of North American software and computer services companies that holds "advanced status" with the United Nations Global Compact .

About Assent Inc.

Assent is the supply chain sustainability management solution dedicated to helping complex manufacturers bring responsible products to the world. Because supply chains were never built with sustainability in mind, Assent's solution goes deeper than suppliers to their products, and even substances within parts, to map the entire complex manufacturing genome. Shaped by regulatory experts, customers, and suppliers, Assent is the foundation for cross-enterprise sustainability. Headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, Assent employs 900 problem solvers dedicated to customers across the globe. Assent reveals what's hidden, validates what's good, and helps eliminate unwanted surprises to help the world's most sustainable companies win. Learn more about deep sustainability – from product compliance to ESG – at https://www.assent.comor join us at Assent Careers.

