Supply & Demand Chain Executive Names TraceLink's CTO, Bob Sturim, as a 2025 Pro to Know

BOSTON, March 18, 2025 /CNW/ -- TraceLink, the largest end-to-end digital network platform for intelligent supply chain orchestration, proudly announces Bob Sturim, TraceLink Chief Technology Officer, as one of the winners of this year's Supply & Demand Chain Executive's Pros to Know Awards. The award recognizes outstanding executives whose accomplishments offer a roadmap for other leaders looking to leverage supply chains for competitive advantage.

With more than 30 years of technology experience, Sturim has been a driving force in software development, seamlessly blending technical expertise with strategic leadership. Throughout his career, he has built and led high-performing teams, refined agile methodologies, and developed scalable processes to make software more reliable and efficient. At TraceLink, he has played a pivotal role in leading the design and development of the company's end-to-end supply chain orchestration solutions like Track-and-Trace and Multienterprise Information Network Tower (MINT). These solutions, among others, are delivered by the industry's only modern no-code platform multienterprise solutions, OPUS, the Orchestration Platform for Universal Solutions, which offers capabilities that are mission-critical to tens of thousands of companies in the Life Sciences supply chain that are transforming the way critical products reach patients worldwide.

"Bob's strategic vision and technical expertise have been instrumental in advancing TraceLink's mission to transform supply chain orchestration," said Shabbir Dahod, CEO of TraceLink. "His ability to drive innovation while ensuring seamless execution makes him a true leader in the field. This recognition is a well-deserved acknowledgment of his contributions to the industry."

At the heart of TraceLink's industry leadership is a commitment to driving meaningful transformation through both technology and talent. This dedication is exemplified by the company's leadership team, including Shabbir Dahod, CEO, and Lucy Deus, SVP of Supply Network Products, who have both been recognized in the past year by Supply & Demand Chain Executive for their contributions to supply chain innovation. Shabbir received a prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award, recognizing his decades-long leadership and commitment to advancing supply chain digitalization, while Lucy was honored as one of the notable Women in Supply Chain, highlighting her impact in shaping the industry.

"Many of today's supply chain pros are more than just leaders within their space; they're true pioneers of change. This year's list of winners really pushed the boundaries in all facets; creating, implementing, transforming, innovating, reinventing, and collaborating. They executed on all fronts, over-delivering and over-performing. They are true professionals to know in the supply chain space," says Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive and co-founder of the Women in Supply Chain Forum.

To view the full list of winners click here.

