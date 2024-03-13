Supply & Demand Chain Executive Honors TraceLink CEO Shabbir Dahod with Prestigious 2024 Pros to Know Lifetime Achievement Award

BOSTON, March 13, 2024 /CNW/ -- In a well-deserved acknowledgment of a career dedicated to advancing the life sciences and healthcare supply chain sector, Supply & Demand Chain Executive has awarded Shabbir Dahod, President and Chief Executive Officer of TraceLink, a 2024 Pros to Know Lifetime Achievement Award. This prestigious accolade is part of the annual Pros to Know Awards, which celebrate the Top 100 influential individuals, showcasing their contributions as a roadmap for other leaders aiming to leverage the supply chain for competitive advantage.

Shabbir Dahod has made remarkable contributions to the life sciences and healthcare industry, distinguishing himself through his dedication to enhancing the integrity of the pharmaceutical supply chain. For more than 20 years, his leadership has been central to developing cutting-edge traceability technologies, significantly advancing patient safety on a global scale.

"I'm truly honored to be recognized by Supply & Demand Chain Executive in their Pros to Know Awards. This distinction reflects our team's dedication and the innovative strides we've made in the supply chain sector. I thank Supply & Demand Chain Executive for this recognition and my team for their relentless pursuit of excellence. Together, we remain committed to leading and innovating the industry." said Dahod.

As a co-founder of TraceLink in 2009, Dahod's innovative approach has fostered a unique digital network encompassing 291,000 entities across the end-to-end life sciences and healthcare supply chain. This network has been instrumental in redefining how the healthcare supply chain of the future might operate, effectively facilitating seamless orchestration of digital information to support the on-time, in-full delivery of pharmaceutical and medical products from production to patient. Dahod's efforts have established a solid foundation for visibility and comprehensive coordination across partners, processes, and products, setting the stage for ongoing improvements in addressing inventory visibility, product recalls, drug shortages, and other critical industry challenges.

"Many of today's supply chain pros are more than just leaders within their space; they're innovators, decision-makers, pioneers of change and growth. They've spent the last year (and more) creating safer, more efficient supply chains," says Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. "The Pros to Know Awards, now featuring the Lifetime Achievement category among others, recognize such individuals who go above and beyond to overcome challenges, advance supply chain management, and turn the impossible into possible."

Winners of the 2024 Pros to Know Awards, including Dahod, will be featured in the March 2024 issue of Supply & Demand Chain Executive. This issue will be distributed at MODEX 2024 and available on www.SDCExec.com.

For more information on the Pros to Know Awards and to view the full list of 2024 winners, visit https://sdce.me/9nuat3bs and www.SDCExec.com/awards.

