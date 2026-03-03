Super Copper Announces Upsize of Brokered LIFE Financing to $10 Million

/THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES/

VANCOUVER, BC, March 3, 2026 /CNW/ - SUPER COPPER CORP. (CSE: CUPR) (OTCQB: CUPPF) (FSE: N60) ("Super Copper" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that, further to its news releases dated February 26th and 27th, 2026, and as a result of strong investor demand, the Company has further increased the size of its previously announced offering from $6,000,000 to $10,000,000 (the "Offering"), issuing up to 13,333,333 units of the Company ("Units") at a price of $0.75 per Unit (the "Offering Price"). The Offering will be conducted on a "best efforts" basis by A.G.P. Canada Investments ULC, acting as lead agent and sole bookrunner, and Baader Bank AG (collectively, the "Agents") for the Offering.

Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Share") and one Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Up to 6,666,666 Units will be issued and comprised of Series A Warrants (the "Series A Warrants") and up to 6,666,667 Units will be issued and comprised of Series B Warrants (the "Series B Warrants"). Each Series A Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one additional common share at a price of $1.15 per share for a period of 36 months following the closing of the Offering. Each Series B Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one additional common share at a price of $1.15 per share from the date that is 61 days from the closing of the Offering until the date that is 36 months from the closing of the Offering.

The Units will be offered by way of the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions ("NI 45-106"), as amended by Coordinated Blanket Order 45-935 – Exemptions from Certain Conditions of the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (the "Order"), in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan and Ontario. Pursuant to NI 45-106 and the Order, the Units issued to Canadian residents under the Offering will not be subject to resale restrictions. The Company is relying on the exemptions in Part 5A of NI 45-106 and the Order, and is qualified to distribute securities in reliance on the exemptions included therein.

The Units may also be offered to persons in the United States pursuant to Rule 506(b) of Regulation D under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") and similar exemptions under applicable U.S. state securities laws, as well as in offshore jurisdictions as agreed upon by the Company and the Agents pursuant to relevant prospectus or registration exemptions under any domestic securities laws, and may have resale restrictions in accordance with applicable laws.

In connection with the Offering, the Agents will receive a cash commission equal to 6.0% of the gross proceeds of the Offering and the Company will issue to the Agents non-transferable warrants ("Broker Warrants") representing 6.0% of the aggregate number of Units sold pursuant to the Offering. Each Broker Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one Share of the Company at a price of $1.15 for a period of 36 months from the closing of the Offering.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds raised from the Offering to advance its two Chilean copper projects (Cordillera Cobre and Castilla) toward drill-ready status, complete property-wide magnetics and Induced Polarization (IP) survey at its Castilla project to map iron oxide copper gold ore (IOCG) targets and sulfide concentrations at depth and complete a maiden and follow-up drilling program at Cordillera Cobre, and for general and administrative expenditures including engaging additional ongoing marketing and investor relations services.

The Offering is expected to close on or about March 6, 2026, or such other date that is within 45 days from the date of this news release, as the Company and the Agents may determine. The Offering remains subject to certain conditions, including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, and compliance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE").

There is a second amended and restated offering document (the "Amended Offering Document") related to the Offering that will be made available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The Amended Offering Document will also be made available on the Company's website at www.supercopper.com. Prospective investors should read this Amended Offering Document before making an investment decision.

About Super Copper Corp.

Super Copper is a mining exploration company focused on acquiring, advancing and consolidating global copper assets from early discovery through late-stage development. The company is currently advancing its copper projects in Atacama, Chile, a region with world-class infrastructure and the presence of global majors. By operating a single, integrated technical team and a milestone-driven acquisition strategy, Super Copper aims to build a portfolio of scalable projects capable of supplying the world's accelerating demand for copper. | www.supercopper.com

