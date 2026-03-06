Super Copper Announces Closing of $9.75 Million Brokered LIFE Financing

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES

VANCOUVER, BC, March 6, 2026 /CNW/ - SUPER COPPER CORP. (CSE: CUPR) (OTCQB: CUPPF) (FSE: N60) ("Super Copper" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced brokered private placement and issued 13,000,000 units of the Company ("Units") at a price of $0.75 per Unit (the "Offering Price") for gross proceeds of $9,750,000 (the "Offering"). The Offering was conducted on a "best efforts" basis by A.G.P. Canada Investments ULC, acting as lead agent and sole bookrunner, and Baader Bank AG (collectively, the "Agents") for the Offering.

Each Unit is comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Share") and one Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). 6,566,666 of the Units issued were comprised of Series A Warrants (the "Series A Warrants") and 6,433,334 of the Units issued were comprised of Series B Warrants (the "Series B Warrants"). Each Series A Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one additional Share at a price of $1.15 per Share for a period of 36 months following the closing of the Offering. Each Series B Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one additional Share at a price of $1.15 per Share from the date that is 61 days from the closing of the Offering until the date that is 36 months from the closing of the Offering.

The Units were offered by way of the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions ("NI 45-106"), as amended by Coordinated Blanket Order 45-935 – Exemptions from Certain Conditions of the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (the "Order"), in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan and Ontario. Pursuant to NI 45-106 and the Order, the Units issued to Canadian residents under the Offering are not subject to resale restrictions. The Company relied on the exemptions in Part 5A of NI 45-106 and the Order, and was qualified to distribute securities in reliance on the exemptions included therein.

The Units were also offered to persons in the United States pursuant to Rule 506(b) of Regulation D under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") and similar exemptions under applicable U.S. state securities laws, as well as in offshore jurisdictions as agreed upon by the Company and the Agents pursuant to relevant prospectus or registration exemptions under any domestic securities laws, and may have resale restrictions in accordance with applicable laws.

In connection with the Offering, the Agents received a cash commission equal to 6.0% of the gross proceeds of the Offering and the Company issued to the Agents non-transferable warrants ("Broker Warrants") representing 6.0% of the aggregate number of Units sold pursuant to the Offering. Each Broker Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Share of the Company at a price of $1.15 per Share for a period of 36 months from the closing of the Offering. Securities issued to the Agents in connection with the Offering were subject to a hold period under applicable Canadian securities laws expiring four months and one day from the closing date of the Offering.

Pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"), the Company advises that two subscribers purchased an aggregate of 677,072 Units under the Offering are considered to be related parties of the Company, and each insider's participation in the Offering constitutes a related party transaction for the purposes of MI 61-101. The Company is relying on the exemptions from the formal valuation requirements contained in section 5.5(a) of MI 61-101 and from the minority shareholder approval requirements contained in section 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, as the fair market value of the related party transaction does not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization, as determined in accordance with MI 61-101.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds raised from the Offering to advance its two Chilean copper projects (Cordillera Cobre and Castilla) toward drill-ready status, complete property-wide magnetics and Induced Polarization (IP) survey at its Castilla project to map iron oxide copper gold ore (IOCG) targets and sulfide concentrations at depth and complete a maiden and follow-up drilling program at Cordillera Cobre, and for general and administrative expenditures including engaging additional ongoing marketing and investor relations services.

About Super Copper Corp.

Super Copper is a mining exploration company focused on acquiring, advancing and consolidating global copper assets from early discovery through late-stage development. The company is currently advancing its copper projects in Atacama, Chile, a region with world-class infrastructure and the presence of global majors. By operating a single, integrated technical team and a milestone-driven acquisition strategy, Super Copper aims to build a portfolio of scalable projects capable of supplying the world's accelerating demand for copper. | www.supercopper.com

