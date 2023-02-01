SUNSET GRILL PANCAKE TUESDAY FUNDRAISER RETURNS

OAKVILLE, ON, Feb. 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Sunset Grill Restaurants Ltd. is bringing back its popular annual Pancake Tuesday fundraiser in support of the Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) on February 21, 2023, after a three-year hiatus brought on due to the pandemic.

On Shrove Tuesday, franchised Sunset Grill locations across Ontario, Alberta and New Brunswick will be offering pancakes for only a loonie in support of CCS and Canadians living with cancer.

A $1 contribution will be made to CCS from each Sunset Grill pancake sold to help fund important research and programs for people affected by cancer and their families. 2023 marks the chain's 13th year hosting the fundraiser.

"Our Pancake Tuesday fundraiser in support of the Canadian Cancer Society has always been an important initiative for our organization," said Angelo Christou, founder and CEO of Sunset Grill Restaurants Ltd. "We are proud to resume the event and welcome new and returning guests to our restaurants for an experience they can count on, in support of a great cause."

To date, more than $166,000 has been raised for CCS since the launch of the campaign in 2009.

"The Canadian Cancer Society is thrilled that Sunset Grill will be bringing their Pancake Tuesday fundraiser back for 2023," said Kate Porter, director, corporate partnerships. "We admire their commitment to raise funds to help change the future of cancer."

For schools, organizations and businesses looking to place bulk orders of pancakes, Sunset Grill has published a pre-order form on its website sunsetgrill.ca/pancake-tuesday/ Orders must be received no later than February 17, 2023, at 3 p.m.

About Sunset Grill Restaurants Ltd.

Sunset Grill is a proudly Canadian all-day breakfast restaurant franchise founded in Toronto, Ont. by Angelo Christou in 1985. The owner-operated, California-style breakfast restaurant features fresh, made-to-order breakfast and lunch prepared in an open kitchen, served daily from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunset Grill has since expanded to 100 locations across Canada and is continuously growing. For franchising opportunities or to learn more, visit sunsetgrill.ca

About the Canadian Cancer Society

The Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) is the only national charity that supports Canadians with all cancers in communities across the country. No other organization does what we do; we are the voice for Canadians who care about cancer. We fund groundbreaking research, provide a support system for all those affected by cancer and shape health policies to prevent cancer and support those living with the disease.

Help us make a difference. Call 1-888-939-3333 or visit cancer.ca today.

SOURCE Sunset Grill Restaurants Ltd.

For further information: Vanessa Divers, (905) 286-5833, [email protected]