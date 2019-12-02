Sunset Grill Launches Affordable Breakfast Specials

NUTELLA® mini-jars also now available in-store

OAKVILLE, ON, Dec. 2, 2019 /CNW/ - Sunset Grill Restaurants has launched four new "early-bird" weekday breakfast specials just in time for the holiday season.

The breakfast specials include a combination of three eggs, home fries, bacon, sausages, pancakes or toast options and start at $4.99 across most franchised Sunset Grill locations. The specials are available in-store Monday to Friday (except holidays) from open to 11 a.m.

"As a family-run restaurant, it was important for us to be able to offer an affordable option for families to come together over the holidays," said Angelo Christou, founder and CEO of Sunset Grill Restaurants Ltd.

The specials were designed to not only add value to the chain's existing customer base, but also draw in new customers while increasing weekday foot traffic.

The promotion includes an in-store poster, outdoor A-Frame signage, mobile signs, a post-card mailer, CP24 banner ads, as well as a combination of geo-targetted organic social media and paid digital marketing campaigns.

The chain also recently added 25 g mini glass jars of NUTELLA® to the menu in response to increasing demand for the product. The mini jars of the classic hazelnut spread can be purchased as an add-on to any breakfast item, such as pancakes, waffles, toast, bagels and more for only $2 plus applicable taxes.

About Sunset Grill Restaurants Ltd.

Sunset Grill is a proudly Canadian all-day breakfast restaurant franchise founded in Toronto, Ont. by Angelo Christou in 1985. The owner-operated, California-style breakfast restaurants feature fresh grilled breakfast and lunch prepared in an open kitchen, served daily from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunset Grill has since expanded to 87 locations across Canada and is continuously growing. For franchising opportunities or to learn more, visit sunsetgrill.ca

SOURCE Sunset Grill Restaurants Ltd.

For further information: Andrea Williams, (905) 286-5833, info@sunsetgrill.ca

