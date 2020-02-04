Sunset Grill: $1 Pancakes for the Cure

OAKVILLE, ON, Feb. 4, 2020 /CNW/ - Celebrate Shrove Tuesday at Sunset Grill and enjoy pancakes for only a loonie in support of the Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) and Canadians living with cancer.

On February 25, Sunset Grill franchised locations across Ontario will participate in the chain's 12th Annual Pancake Tuesday Fundraiser.

A $1 contribution will be made to CCS from each Sunset Grill pancake sold to help fund important research and programs for people affected by cancer and their families.

New this year, Sunset Grill will also donate $1* to the Canadian Cancer Society for every share of their social media posts or use of the #SunsetGrillPancakeTuesday hashtag the day of the event.

In addition, Juice Concepts, Sunset Grill's fresh juice supplier, will donate $1 from every glass of fresh squeezed orange juice sold at Sunset Grill franchised locations in Ontario on Pancake Tuesday.

"It has been incredibly rewarding to align the Sunset Grill brand with a cause that is near and dear to the hearts of all Canadians," said Angelo Christou, founder and CEO of Sunset Grill Restaurants Ltd. "Now entering our twelfth year, we are committed to doing our part and giving back to the communities we serve through our Pancake Tuesday Fundraiser."

To date, more than $144,000 has been raised for CCS since the launch of the campaign in 2009. In 2019, more than $42,000 was donated to help fuel the work of the country's leading cancer charity.

"At the Canadian Cancer Society, we couldn't do what we do without the support of our generous corporate partners like Sunset Grill," said Susanna Tyson, Interim Director, Corporate Programs, Canadian Cancer Society. "Thanks to their dedicated support over the past decade, we can continue funding lifesaving research and the country's largest cancer support system. We are incredibly thankful to Sunset Grill for their contributions to the cancer cause."

The chain hopes to garner support at the local level by encouraging schools, businesses and community groups to get involved and place large group orders in advance of Pancake Tuesday. A pre-order form is available for download at sunsetgrill.ca/pancake-tuesday and must be submitted no later than February 21, 2020 at 3 p.m.

About Sunset Grill Restaurants Ltd.

Sunset Grill is a proudly Canadian all-day breakfast restaurant franchise founded in Toronto, Ont. by Angelo Christou in 1985. The owner-operated, California-style breakfast restaurant features fresh grilled breakfast and lunch prepared in an open kitchen, served daily from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunset Grill has since expanded to 87 locations across Canada and is continuously growing. For franchising opportunities or to learn more, visit sunsetgrill.ca

About the Canadian Cancer Society

The Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) is the only national charity that supports Canadians with all cancers in communities across the country. No other organization does what we do; we are the voice for Canadians who care about cancer. We fund groundbreaking research, provide a support system for all those affected by cancer and shape health policies to prevent cancer and support those living with the disease. Help us make a difference. Call 1-888-939-3333 or visit cancer.ca today.

* Up to a maximum of $2,000.

