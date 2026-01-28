SUNSET GRILL CELEBRATES 16 YEARS OF GIVING BACK WITH PANCAKE TUESDAY FUNDRAISER FOR THE CANADIAN CANCER SOCIETY

OAKVILLE, ON, Jan. 28, 2026 /CNW/ - Sunset Grill will once again host its annual Pancake Tuesday fundraiser on Tuesday February 17, 2026, in support of the Canadian Cancer Society (CCS). The 2026 event marks the 16th year the restaurant brand has partnered with CCS to help support Canadians affected by cancer.

On February 17, guests can enjoy Sunset Grill's signature buttermilk pancakes for $2 each, with all franchised Sunset Grill locations across Ontario, Alberta and New Brunswick participating in the fundraiser.

A $2 contribution will be made to the Canadian Cancer Society from each Sunset Grill pancake sold. (CNW Group/Sunset Grill Restaurants Ltd.)

For every pancake sold, $2 will be donated to the Canadian Cancer Society to help fund vital cancer research, patient support services and community programs for individuals and families impacted by cancer.

Since the fundraiser's inception, Sunset Grill and its guests have contributed significantly to CCS initiatives. In 2026, the organization aims to further increase its impact with a fundraising goal of $50,000.

"Sunset Grill is proud to continue its longstanding commitment to supporting the Canadian Cancer Society and advancing efforts to improve outcomes for people living with cancer," said Angelo Christou, founder and CEO of Sunset Grill Restaurants Ltd.

To date, more than $262,000 has been raised for CCS since the launch of Sunset Grill's Pancake Tuesday fundraiser in 2009.

"Cancer affects so many people in our local communities and advancing efforts to increase survival, prevent more cancers and improve the lives of people affected is vital," said Michelle Duggan, Vice President of Partnerships, Canadian Cancer Society. "We're grateful to Sunset Grill for continuing this beloved Pancake Tuesday tradition and for bringing people together in a way that fuels progress, supports families, and helps lead the way to a future without cancer."

Organizations and schools interested in placing bulk pancake orders may do so through the pre-order form available on Sunset Grill's website at sunsetgrill.ca/pancake-tuesday/. All orders must be submitted by 3:00 p.m. on February 13, 2026.

About Sunset Grill Restaurants Ltd.

Sunset Grill is a proudly Canadian all-day breakfast restaurant franchise founded in Toronto, Ont. by Angelo Christou in 1985. The owner-operated, California-style breakfast restaurant features fresh, made-to-order breakfast and lunch prepared in an open kitchen, served daily from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunset Grill has since expanded to more than 100 locations across Canada and the U.S. and is continuously growing. For franchising opportunities or to learn more, visit sunsetgrill.ca

About the Canadian Cancer Society

The Canadian Cancer Society works tirelessly to save lives, improve lives and drive collective action against cancer. Together with patients, volunteers, donors and communities across the country, we raise funds to invest in transformative cancer research, we provide a caring support system for everyone affected by cancer and we advocate to governments to create a healthier future for all. It takes a society to take on cancer – and the Canadian Cancer Society is leading the way.

Help us make a difference. Call 1-888-939-3333 or visit cancer.ca today.

SOURCE Sunset Grill Restaurants Ltd.

Vanessa Divers, (905) 286-5833, [email protected]