SUNRATE Unveils Sunrate.AI, Defining Agentic Global Payments

SINGAPORE, June 9, 2026 /CNW/ -- SUNRATE, the global payment and treasury management platform, today unveiled Sunrate.AI at SuperAI, defining 'Agentic Global Payments' -- a new category of AI-native global payment infrastructure built to automate and manage complex enterprise workflows.

As the global economy becomes increasingly real-time and multi-market, traditional payment systems reliant on manual inputs and static, rule-based processes are reaching their limits. Sunrate.AI introduces a fundamentally different operating model, transforming global payments from isolated actions into a continuously operating intelligent system capable of coordinating and executing workflows autonomously.

"While B2C consumer payments have largely been streamlined into single-click experiences, cross-border B2B payments remain uniquely complex, involving multi-layered workflows, strict regulatory compliance, and dynamic FX management," said Paul Meng, Co-founder and CEO of SUNRATE. "With Sunrate.AI, we are defining Agentic Global Payments -- introducing an intelligent ecosystem capable of autonomously navigating these enterprise complexities and transforming global B2B operations."

Reimagining the Payment Lifecycle

Sunrate.AI introduces a coordinated ecosystem of specialised intelligence embedded across the full payment lifecycle:

Chat Agent Delivers AI-powered conversational support, enabling guided workflows, knowledge retrieval, and operational assistance across user touchpoints.

Delivers AI-powered conversational support, enabling guided workflows, knowledge retrieval, and operational assistance across user touchpoints. Onboarding Agent Automates KYB/KYC workflows including document verification, UBO validation, and account activation, reducing onboarding friction and cycle time.

Automates KYB/KYC workflows including document verification, UBO validation, and account activation, reducing onboarding friction and cycle time. Payment Agent Handles intelligent payment setup, beneficiary management, routing optimisation, and execution of cross-border transactions based on contextual signals.

Handles intelligent payment setup, beneficiary management, routing optimisation, and execution of cross-border transactions based on contextual signals. Compliance Agent Enhances transaction monitoring, anomaly detection, risk scoring, and collaborative review workflows between AI and compliance teams.

Enhances transaction monitoring, anomaly detection, risk scoring, and collaborative review workflows between AI and compliance teams. FX Agent Provides real-time foreign exchange intelligence, rate monitoring, execution recommendations, and optimisation insights for treasury decisions.

Together, these specialised agents operate as a unified system capable of autonomously orchestrating end-to-end workflows and optimising execution decisions across liquidity, routing, and FX in real time.

A Powerful Four-Layer AI Architecture

This ecosystem moves beyond traditional systems through a comprehensive, four-layer AI-native infrastructure designed specifically to handle the intricacies of the global economy:

AI Interface: Connects users, systems, and workflows through multiple channels (including portal, API, and CLI), enabling seamless, multi-channel human–AI and system–AI interaction.

Connects users, systems, and workflows through multiple channels (including portal, API, and CLI), enabling seamless, multi-channel human–AI and system–AI interaction. Agent Teams: A collaborative layer that identifies user intent, interprets complex task requirements, and routes requests to the most suitable specialised intelligence for swift resolution.

A collaborative layer that identifies user intent, interprets complex task requirements, and routes requests to the most suitable specialised intelligence for swift resolution. Agentic Orchestration: Coordinates workflows, approvals, and system actions to support payment-related tasks with robust operational control, compliance guardrails, and human-in-the-loop oversight.

Coordinates workflows, approvals, and system actions to support payment-related tasks with robust operational control, compliance guardrails, and human-in-the-loop oversight. AI Infrastructure: The model and intelligence foundation of Sunrate.AI, integrating domain-specific models with unified access, intelligent routing, and full-lifecycle governance to power secure execution.

Next-Generation Core Capabilities

The foundation of Sunrate.AI is driven by eight core technological pillars built for enterprise-grade operations.

Model Intelligence: Incorporates foundation models, specialised intelligence, multimodal capabilities, model routing, and governance.

Incorporates foundation models, specialised intelligence, multimodal capabilities, model routing, and governance. Context Engineering: Dynamically assembles high-quality context from customer, transaction, document, and policy data.

Dynamically assembles high-quality context from customer, transaction, document, and policy data. Memory Architecture: Builds persistent, structured memory across customers, conversations, workflows, and operations.

Builds persistent, structured memory across customers, conversations, workflows, and operations. Agent Protocols: Supports MCP, A2A, and AP2 to connect tools, AI systems, and intelligent payment ecosystems.

Supports MCP, A2A, and AP2 to connect tools, AI systems, and intelligent payment ecosystems. Tool Calling: Enables the AI to securely call SUNRATE APIs, internal systems, external services, and MCP tools.

Enables the AI to securely call SUNRATE APIs, internal systems, external services, and MCP tools. Workflow Orchestration: Orchestrates multi-step workflows, task states, exception handling, approval flows, and cross-system processes.

Orchestrates multi-step workflows, task states, exception handling, approval flows, and cross-system processes. CLI & Developer Experience: Provides AI-powered CLI, APIs, and SDKs for developers and operators to build, test, integrate, and automate with ease.

Provides AI-powered CLI, APIs, and SDKs for developers and operators to build, test, integrate, and automate with ease. Security, Guardrails & Audit: Embeds access control, human review, compliance controls, real-time monitoring, traceability, and audit trails into every workflow.

"Cross-border payments have long been constrained by operational inefficiencies and fragmented infrastructure," said Li Yilong, Head of AI at SUNRATE. "Agentic Global Payments enable a fundamentally new operating model -- one that is not only faster and more scalable, but inherently smarter and more aligned with the future of the global economy."

About SUNRATE

SUNRATE is a leading global payment and treasury management platform for businesses worldwide. Founded in 2016, SUNRATE has enabled companies to operate and scale both locally and globally in 190+ countries and regions with its cutting-edge infrastructure, global network, and unified solutions.

SUNRATE operates through offices across key markets, including Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta, Hong Kong, Shanghai, and London. The company partners with the top global financial institutions, such as Citibank, Standard Chartered, Barclays, J.P. Morgan. SUNRATE is also the principal member of Mastercard and Visa. To learn more about SUNRATE, visit https://www.sunrate.com/.

SOURCE Sunrate

Darren Thang, [email protected]