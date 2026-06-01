SUNRATE Named Among Top 100 Cross-Border Payment Companies for 2026 by FXC Intelligence

SINGAPORE, June 1, 2026 /CNW/ -- SUNRATE, the global payments and treasury management platform, has been named among the Top 100 Cross-Border Payment Companies for 2026 by FXC Intelligence, marking the third consecutive year the company has been included in the ranking.

FXC Intelligence's annual list celebrates the most innovative and impactful companies transforming the cross-border payments landscape -- spanning fintechs, banks, infrastructure providers, and payment processors. SUNRATE's continued inclusion reflects its continued expansion across global markets and its role in supporting businesses with cross-border payment and treasury solutions worldwide.

Daniel Webber, CEO and Founder of FXC Intelligence said, "SUNRATE's rapid growth in the cross-border B2B payments space, particularly across Asia, is a direct reflection of its strategic vision, expanding regulatory footprint and commitment to building the infrastructure that internationally active businesses need. With a robust platform and ongoing geographic expansion, SUNRATE is broadening its global reach while demonstrating the operational excellence that underpins its growing influence. Its inclusion in this year's Cross-Border Payments 100 is well deserved and indicative of its expanding role in the sector."

SUNRATE provides a unified platform for international payments, global collection services, card issuing, global acquiring and treasury solutions. The company supports business payments across more than 190 countries and regions, with capabilities spanning over 130 currencies. It also supports settlement of commercial card spending in more than 15 currencies and enables local currency collections in more than 10 major global currencies.

Over the past year, SUNRATE has continued to expand its operational footprint across Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and other international markets, including the establishment of its global shared services centre in Malaysia and the signing of an agreement with the Hong Kong Office for Attracting Strategic Enterprises (OASES). The company has also continued to strengthen its global payments infrastructure, regulatory capabilities and partner ecosystem.

As the global economy becomes increasingly digital and interconnected, SUNRATE said it continues to invest in next-generation payments infrastructure, including automation, risk controls and intelligent workflow orchestration designed to support the future of global payments and help businesses operate more efficiently across international markets.

Paul Meng, Co-founder and CEO of SUNRATE, said, "We are pleased to be recognised by FXC Intelligence for the third consecutive year. As cross-border commerce becomes increasingly complex, our focus remains on engineering infrastructure and technology that support the future of global payments and help businesses operate more efficiently across international markets."

About SUNRATE

SUNRATE is a leading global payment and treasury management platform for businesses worldwide. Founded in 2016, SUNRATE has enabled companies to operate and scale both locally and globally in 190+ countries and regions with its cutting-edge infrastructure, global network, and unified solutions.

SUNRATE operates through offices across key markets, including Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta, Hong Kong, Shanghai, and London. The company partners with the top global financial institutions, such as Citibank, Standard Chartered, Barclays, J.P. Morgan. SUNRATE is also the principal member of Mastercard and Visa. To learn more about SUNRATE, visit https://www.sunrate.com/.

About FXC Intelligence

FXC Intelligence is the leading provider of cross-border payments data and intelligence, providing companies with the strategic insights and expertise to meet market challenges and tell their story. Combining rich, granular pricing, intelligence and benchmarking data with sophisticated platform solutions across both fiat and stablecoin-based payments, we underpin the global payments strategies and day-to-day decisions of some of the world's best-known financial services, technology and fintech companies. An intelligence leader in the space, FXC Intelligence also publishes cross-border payments' leading weekly newsletter, and is widely regarded for its research-led content.

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