SUNRATE Acquires Experienced Payments Team to Launch Global Acquiring Services

SINGAPORE, Jan. 27, 2026 /CNW/ -- SUNRATE, the global payment and treasury management platform, today announced the acquisition of an experienced payments team with more than a decade of industry experience, along with its mature acquiring systems and established business. The acquisition marks SUNRATE's official launch of global acquiring services as a new business line, further strengthening the Group's end-to-end global payments capabilities.

The acquired team serves a diverse portfolio of merchants across industries including cross-border eCommerce, online education, gaming, software and SaaS, travel platforms and new retail brands. Leveraging the team's deep industry expertise and proven operating capabilities, SUNRATE has elevated global acquiring to one of the Group's core service capabilities, expanding its service footprint across global payment acceptance scenarios.

Following the acquisition, SUNRATE further strengthens its end-to-end payments offering, enabling enterprises to one-stop manage digital payment acceptance, reconciliation and settlement, cross-border fund clearing, and localised payouts across B2B, B2C, and C2B scenarios through a single SUNRATE platform.

Integrating Proven Acquiring Capabilities to Strengthen Global Payment Services

The newly acquired payments team brings to SUNRATE a production-proven acquiring solution that has been validated through long-term, real-world operations. Core capabilities include a stable and scalable technology architecture, a comprehensive risk and compliance framework, and extensive experience serving merchants across multiple markets and industries.

The team has deep expertise in global card scheme connectivity, local payment method integration, fraud prevention, and compliant operations, and has long supported international merchants operating at scale in complex cross-border environments.

Following the acquisition, the team now operates as SUNRATE's Global Acquiring Business Unit, working in close collaboration with the Group's compliance, technology, and global network teams to deliver secure, scalable, and enterprise-grade acquiring services.

SUNRATE is currently a principal member of Mastercard, Visa, and UPI, and is actively advancing its participation as an acquiring member with additional international card schemes.

"Looking ahead, SUNRATE will continue to invest in product and service innovation, including the application of AI and other advanced technologies. We will also expand our service boundaries through strategic partnerships or acquisitions, further strengthening our global footprint and long-term capabilities," said Paul Meng, Co-founder of SUNRATE.

SUNRATE Global Acquiring: A Full-Scenario Solution

With the launch of its global acquiring services, SUNRATE has built a full-scenario acquiring service framework covering a broad range of payment use cases and business models.

SUNRATE's Global Acquiring solution includes core modules such as payment checkout (API/SDK), Pay-by-Link and QR code payments, subscription and recurring billing, and lightweight smart POS solutions for offline acceptance. These capabilities comprehensively support online and offline payment acceptance for global merchants across cross-border eCommerce, online education, travel and retail, digital entertainment, and software services.

Key advantages of the solution include:

Extensive payment method coverage

Support for six major international card schemes, including Visa and Mastercard, 30+ global e-wallets, and 50+ local payment methods, enabling alignment with local consumer payment preferences across regions.

Flexible multi-currency settlement

Support for 80+ transaction currencies, 10+ global settlement options, and 20+ major FX currencies, efficiently meeting cross-border fund flow and settlement requirements.

Full-scenario system integration

Compatibility with Web/H5, mobile apps, SaaS platforms, and open-source commerce systems, including integration with leading eCommerce platforms such as Shopify, enabling rapid deployment and flexible scalability.

Unified management platform

A centralised platform integrating order and reporting management, multi-level account structures, and real-time transaction monitoring and visualisation--significantly simplifying daily operations.

Enterprise-grade security and risk protection

Built on SUNRATE's strong compliance foundation, high-performance transaction systems, industry-adapted anti-fraud and risk control mechanisms, and financial-grade security standards to safeguard transactions and funds.

Professional and responsive service

Dedicated merchant teams covering commercial and operational support, complemented by 24/7 customer service to ensure rapid response and efficient issue resolution.

Advancing an End-to-End Global Payments Strategy

The expansion into global acquiring represents a key strategic milestone in SUNRATE's end-to-end global payments strategy.

SUNRATE has now established a complete service loop encompassing Global Collections, Global Acquiring, International Payments, Commercial Cards, and Treasury Solutions.

By delivering integrated, end-to-end payment services across the entire payment lifecycle, SUNRATE enables enterprises to significantly reduce cross-border operational complexity and costs, improve fund flow efficiency and business agility, and focus on sustainable global growth.

Looking ahead, SUNRATE will continue to strengthen collaboration between its global acquiring business and other Group capabilities, driving innovation through technology investment and ecosystem partnerships to deliver more comprehensive, efficient, and secure cross-border payment services.

About SUNRATE

SUNRATE is a global payment and treasury management platform for businesses worldwide. Founded in 2016, SUNRATE has been recognised as a leading solution provider and has enabled companies to operate and scale both locally and globally in 190+ countries and regions with its cutting-edge proprietary platform, extensive global network, and robust APIs.

With its global business headquarters in Singapore and offices in Hong Kong SAR, Jakarta, London, and Shanghai, SUNRATE partners with the top global financial institutions, such as Citibank, Standard Chartered, Barclays, J.P. Morgan. SUNRATE is also the principal member of Mastercard, Visa, and UPI. To learn more about SUNRATE, visit https://www.sunrate.com/.

