SUNMI Showcases CPad Commercial Tablet, FLEX3 Series and Third-generation Innovations at CHINASHOP

SHANGHAI, May 19, 2025 /CNW/ -- SUNMI made a striking impression at the 25th CHINASHOP, held at the Shenzhen World Convention and Exhibition Center from May 8-10, 2025. This marks its eighth consecutive appearance at this prominent retail technology event. At the exhibition, SUNMI showcased its latest offerings, including the commercial tablet CPad and FLEX 3 series, while engaging with industry leaders to explore business solutions aimed at enhancing market value.

Focusing on operational needs that differ from consumer and industrial tablets, SUNMI introduced the smart commercial tablet, SUNMI CPad. Available in three sizes—8.7", 11", and 14"—CPad is versatile enough for various businesses. Its innovative "Quick Lock" design on the back allows easy attachment and detachment while ensuring stability and security. Equipped with a suite of modular accessories, it is well-suited for retail, dining, hospitality, and manufacturing environments. Powered by Qualcomm's 8-core, 8+128G platform, CPad efficiently handles complex tasks and includes a three-year warranty and a five-year lifecycle support for consistent performance in business-critical applications.

FLEX 3 series, the interactive screens, also made its debut in China, offering three screen sizes, various mounting options, and peripheral modules. These flexible setups unlock a range of business possibilities, allowing users to reconfigure quickly and enhance operational agility and productivity.

In a comprehensive upgrade to its mobile and desktop lineup, SUNMI introduced the handheld device L3, designed to optimize efficiency across the business value chain. L3 offers scalability that improves processes from manufacturing to front-of-house service, increasing overall throughput. SUNMI M3, specifically for restaurants, features a 6.75" HD display and a range of professional-grade accessories that promote hands-free operation, improving efficiencies in busy dining environments.

To blend AI and IoT further, SUNMI has integrated six AI modules—voice command, facial recognition, gesture control, visual analysis, self-diagnostics, and smart loss prevention, to enhance productivity and user interaction. The SUNMI AI Experience Zone showcased immersive demonstrations, highlighting the real-world benefits of smart retail technologies.

Attracting significant interest, the dual-OS SUPER Solution allows for seamless switching between Windows and Android with a single click, supported by SUNMI K2 series, T3 PRO family, FLEX 3 series, and CPad. Additionally, SUNMI Hyper Wi-Fi, designed for high-demand business settings, offers a robust network solution with ten times the range and penetration of traditional Wi-Fi.

Collaborating with over 20 ecosystem partners, SUNMI developed tailored solutions for full-service dining, quick service restaurants, tea and coffee chains, grocery and convenience, beauty retail, vertical industries, and smart pharmacy. These immersive showcases highlighted comprehensive digital transformation across multiple sectors. SUNMAX worked with over ten software vendors to create a unified app development and distribution platform, offering smart, ready-to-deploy solutions for fast casual, grocery, baby and maternity, wellness, and healthcare markets, while supporting seamless global deployment for software vendors.

During SUNMI's two-day speaker series, over 20 partners shared insights and deployment strategies, including discussions on the app development platform and global deployment. The sessions offered actionable ideas, providing attendees with a comprehensive view of future-ready business solutions.

