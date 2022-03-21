Sunlight Resorts to Open Champions Run Luxury RV Resort on June 1, 2022 Tweet this

"Sunlight Resorts was founded based on customer demand for brand new, modern, and upscale RV and cottage resorts in Florida," said Tristan Farrell, President of Sunlight Resorts. "With a clear vision for the next generation of RV resorts, Sunlight Resorts develops fresh, amenity- and activity-rich properties aimed at setting a new standard for the industry."

With Ocala being a coveted equestrian and adventure destination with a rich cultural history, visitors to Champions Run have an opportunity for an elevated experience in seeing where champions are made. Many local horse farms offer tours to see some of the biggest names in the sport, as well as champions in the making. Those wishing to saddle up during their stay can get a unique perspective on Ocala and Marion County's scenery with one of the many local companies that offer horseback riding adventures for every skill level.

Other recreational activities to do in Ocala include exploring lush and open fields with thriving wildlife, historic streets showcasing antique treasures, first-rate fishing, floating down the river in nearby natural springs, exploring the botanical diversity of the Ocala National Forest, ziplining amid the treetops and limestone canyons, and more.

Notably, Sunlight Resorts has received the prestigious LUXlife Travel & Tourism Award for the past two years for its Resort at Canopy Oaks property in Lake Wales, Florida, for "Best Holiday RV Resort – Florida." The award recognizes the most dynamic, dedicated and driven hospitality companies considered paragons in their industry through these awards.

To book a reservation at Champions Run visit www.sunlight-resorts.com/resorts/champions-run/ and enter SUNNY for a ten percent discount, or call (863) 213-0346. The discount is not applicable with other discounts or promotions.

To learn more about Sunlight Resorts visit www.sunlight-resorts.com, and follow Sunlight Resorts on social media to stay up to date with current activities, new park progress, and special events, at Facebook.com/sunlight-resorts and on Instagram at @sunlight.resorts.

About Sunlight Resorts

As a new RV resort developer with 30 years of real estate development experience in the housing market, Sunlight Resorts properties are designed with consumer-inspired input, representing the next evolution of the RV construction industry to deliver upon the desires of the discerning RV traveler or owner. The Sunlight Resorts team toured RV properties across the country and solicited consumer desires, bringing fresh and luxurious forward-thinking design concepts to deliver exceptional signature resort experiences.

SOURCE LD Promotions LLC DBA Sunlight Resorts

For further information: Trey Lemon, Sunlight Resorts, P: 727-481-8274, E: [email protected]