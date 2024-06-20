Sungrow Unveils New Microinverter Solutions at Intersolar Europe 2024

MUNICH, June 20, 2024 /CNW/ -- Sungrow, the global leading PV inverter and energy storage system provider, announced the release and showcased its first line of Microinverters. The product lineup includes three models: S450S, S800S, and S1600S, with power ratings of 450W, 800W, and 1600W respectively. These Microinverters are designed for various residential applications such as balconies and rooftops. With a 2% increase in power generation compared to similar products, plug-and-play functionality, and one-click network configuration, Sungrow provides users with a more efficient and convenient experience.

(PRNewsfoto/Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd.)

Resilient Performance in Low-Light and High-Temperature Conditions: 2% Yield Boost

The Sungrow microinverters operate efficiently in both low-light and high-temperature environments, resulting in an overall 2% increase in power generation. The Microinverters feature an ultra-wide MPPT voltage range of 16-60V, ensuring optimal performance even under weak sunlight. Additionally, SUNGROW has implemented an exceptional heat dissipation solution, utilizing high-quality aluminum alloy substrates with a thermal conductivity rating of up to 130W/m•K. The wavy microchannel heat sink (MCHS) design enhances heat dissipation in both directions, accelerating heat release. The Microinverters can operate at full power even in non-ventilated environments with temperatures as high as 60°C, ensuring high-efficiency power generation.

Plug-and-Play with One-Click Configuration: 30% Efficiency Boost

With its minimalist design, Sungrow microinverters offer a 30% increase in installation efficiency. The plug-and-play design significantly reduces installation time, while the standard 2.8m AC busbar covers various installation scenarios with different module layouts, providing flexibility and convenience to users. Users only need to configure the parameters of one microinverter device, and the remaining microinverters in the same network automatically synchronize within 1 minute, enabling rapid cloud connection.

Furthermore, Sungrow microinverters come with intelligent self-checking functionality. Installation personnel can use the iSolarCloud smart energy management platform to pre-check the status of module connections, inverter status, country information, and environmental conditions, thereby avoiding re-inspections and improving installation efficiency.

12 International Certifications Ensuring Safety and Reliability

With uninterrupted communication signals, users can monitor the operation of the inverters anytime, anywhere. Sungrow microinverters utilize exclusively customized high-performance Wi-Fi modules and high-gain antennas, resulting in a 50% increase in signal reception sensitivity and twice the signal transmission distance compared to similar products. The communication is more responsive, stable, and covers a wider range.

As the core equipment of residential PV systems, microinverters must ensure safety as a fundamental and critical performance requirement. Sungrow microinverters have undergone more than 200 safety tests and meet 12 international authoritative standards and certifications, including IEC 61000-6, VDE-AR-N 4105, IEC 62109, and IEC 63027. The EMC compliance reaches Class B level, and the built-in relays ensure personal and equipment safety. With an IP67 rating, the Microinverters are resistant to dust and heavy rain. The C5 corrosion resistance rating allows for long-term operation in corrosive environments without rusting. Mutually independent MPPT circuits for multiple modules ensures that the DC voltage remains below 60V, fundamentally eliminating the risk of arc fires caused by high DC voltages.

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. ("Sungrow") is a global leading PV inverter and ESS supplier with over 500 GW of power electronics equipment installed worldwide as of December 2023. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and ESS for utility-scale, commercial & industrial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions, NEV driving solutions, EV charging solutions and renewable hydrogen production systems. With a strong 27-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power over 170 countries worldwide. For more information about Sungrow, visit: www.sungrowpower.com.

