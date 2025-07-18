Designed for Reliable Backup Power

PHU QUOC ISLAND, Vietnam, July 18, 2025 /CNW/ -- Sungrow, the global leading PV inverter and energy storage system provider, successfully unveils its next-generation residential energy storage system (ESS) at 2025 Southeast Asia Distribution Summit. Featuring the upgraded MG Series inverters, this new solution covers power ranges from 5 kW to 10 kW. With industry-leading features like full-power operation at 45 °C, active PID recovery, and seamless backup power switching within 4ms, this new solution ensures households stay powered even in extreme climates or unstable grid conditions, designed to meet the rising demand for household energy independence across the region.

Sungrow Unveils Next-Generation Residential ESS Designed for Reliable Backup Power

MG5/6RL inverters are already available and compatible with over 50 third-party energy storage batteries*. MG8/10RL models and the matching MGL060 battery will be released in Q4 2025.

One System, Endless Lifestyles

Start Small, Dream Big : The system scales effortlessly from 5kW to 80kW with support for up to eight units in parallel—making it ideal for everything from compact apartments to spacious villas or future expansions. It's also compatible with mainstream third-party batteries, offering the flexibility to meet a wide range of application scenarios.

: The system scales effortlessly from 5kW to 80kW with support for up to eight units in parallel—making it ideal for everything from compact apartments to spacious villas or future expansions. It's also compatible with mainstream third-party batteries, offering the flexibility to meet a wide range of application scenarios. Power Your Home, Your Way : Whether starting with solar today or planning for backup power tomorrow, the system adapts as your needs evolve—from PV-only setups to fully off-grid solutions. It also supports versatile configurations, including "Battery Ready" (install the inverter now and add batteries later) and "Backup Only" (a hybrid system without PV panels, offering reliable power during outages).

: Whether starting with solar today or planning for backup power tomorrow, the system adapts as your needs evolve—from PV-only setups to fully off-grid solutions. It also supports versatile configurations, including "Battery Ready" (install the inverter now and add batteries later) and "Backup Only" (a hybrid system without PV panels, offering reliable power during outages). One Port , Triple Functionality: Simplify your energy management with one port designed for three smart applications: Graded Load Management, Diesel Generator Coordination, and PV Expansion. Flexible and efficient, it brings intelligent control to any energy scenario.

Robust Backup for Uninterrupted Power

Seamless Transition, Continuous Comfort: In the event of a grid outage, the hybrid inverter automatically switches to off-grid mode within just 4 milliseconds—ensuring uninterrupted power without light flicker or appliance shutdown. Your daily life stays smooth, even when the grid doesn't.

Compact Size, Exceptional Power: Despite its small footprint, the system delivers up to 200% overload output for 10 seconds. For example, the MG6RL model can supply 12kW to instantly support high-power appliances like air conditioners, laundry machine during blackouts—making it both reliable and powerful.

Whisper-Quiet Operation: With noise levels as low as 35 dB—quieter than a library—Sungrow's Immersive Silence technology ensures a peaceful home environment.

Robust Power Generation for Unstoppable Performance

Double the Punch, Zero Compromise : With up to 200% DC input and 160% maximum output capacity, the system delivers outstanding performance. For example, a 6kW inverter can simultaneously provide 6kW of rated AC output while charging the battery with 3.6kW of DC power—ensuring maximum energy utilization without compromise.

: With up to 200% DC input and 160% maximum output capacity, the system delivers outstanding performance. For example, a 6kW inverter can simultaneously provide 6kW of rated AC output while charging the battery with 3.6kW of DC power—ensuring maximum energy utilization without compromise. Compatible with diverse PV Panel : Engineered to support up to 20A input current, the system is compatible with virtually all PV modules on the market. No DC energy goes to waste—enabling greater efficiency and seamless integration with your existing or future solar setup.

: Engineered to support up to 20A input current, the system is compatible with virtually all PV modules on the market. No DC energy goes to waste—enabling greater efficiency and seamless integration with your existing or future solar setup. Heat-Defying Performance : Built for extreme conditions, the system maintains full power output even at 45 °C ambient temperature . It ensures stable generation during peak heat hours, boosts self-consumption, and conserves battery power for when it's truly needed—delivering reliability when it matters most.

: Built for extreme conditions, the system maintains full power output even at . It ensures stable generation during peak heat hours, boosts self-consumption, and conserves battery power for when it's truly needed—delivering reliability when it matters most. Grid-Connected PID Repair, 25 Years of Peak Performance: Featuring Sungrow's patented PID ZERO® technology, the system is the industry's first to actively recover from PID effects without disconnecting from the grid. It counteracts long-term power loss caused by heat and humidity—ensuring your PV modules stay efficient for 25 years, no extra hardware or rewiring required.

Smarter Energy, Seamless Control

Touch & Monitor at Your Finger : The intuitive 4.3-inch full-color touchscreen offers real-time monitoring and complete local control. Commissioning takes less than 30 seconds—no internet required, as easy as making tea. Dual LED indicators allow quick system checks at a glance: the left shows system status, while the right displays battery state of charge (SOC).

: The intuitive 4.3-inch full-color touchscreen offers real-time monitoring and complete local control. Commissioning takes less than 30 seconds—no internet required, as easy as making tea. Dual LED indicators allow quick system checks at a glance: the left shows system status, while the right displays battery state of charge (SOC). Storm-Ready in One Tap : Prepare for extreme weather or scheduled outages with a single click—activate fast battery charging from the grid and go from 30% to 100% SOC in just one hour (based on a 6kW/6kWh system), giving you peace of mind when it matters most.

: Prepare for extreme weather or scheduled outages with a single click—activate fast battery charging from the grid and go from 30% to 100% SOC in just one hour (based on a 6kW/6kWh system), giving you peace of mind when it matters most. AI Smart Energy Management: Later integration with Sungrow's iHomeManager (the forecast-based energy management system) will use AI to tailor energy strategies based on usage patterns, weather forecasts, dynamic electricity tariff, and extreme weather alerts, optimizing energy dispatch and boosting household green energy benefits by more than 12%*.

Coming Soon: Longer Lasting, Safer, More Flexible Batteries

Launching in Q4, the new MGL060 battery features large-capacity 314 Ah LFP cells with 8000 cycles (EOL 60%), delivering triple the lifespan of average industry offerings. Its pack-level DC/DC energy optimization works like a dedicated optimizer for each cell group, ensuring each operates independently and efficiently, even when new and old batteries are mixed.

*Notes: Data based on households configured with PV–ESS–EV charging system and heat pumps; actual benefits may vary depending on load types and capacity.

About Sungrow

Sungrow, a global leader in renewable energy technology, has pioneered sustainable power solutions for over 28 years. As of December 2024, Sungrow has installed 740 GW of power electronic converters worldwide. The Company is recognized as the world's most bankable PV inverter and energy storage company (BloombergNEF). Its innovations power clean energy projects across the globe, supported by a network of 520 service outlets guaranteeing excellent customer experience. At Sungrow, we're committed to bridging to a sustainable future through cutting-edge technology and unparalleled service. For more information, please visit: www.sungrowpower.com

SOURCE Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd.

Mina Zhang, [email protected]