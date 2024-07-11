Sungrow Holds the Global No. 1 Position in PV Inverter Shipments for 2023

HEFEI, China, July 11, 2024 /CNW/ -- Sungrow, the global leading PV inverter and energy storage system provider, secured the top spot in the 2023 global PV inverter shipment rankings according to S&P Global Commodity Insights, reaffirming its position with exceptional capabilities.

Over the past year, Sungrow has significantly increased its R&D investments, successfully pioneered the grid connection of 2000V inverters and expanded its product range. These innovations are widely applied across various scenarios, including utility-scale, commercial & industrial, and residential applications. With six global R&D centers, Sungrow has expanded its comprehensive sales and after-sales service networks worldwide, continuously facilitating the renewable energy transition in over 170 countries and regions.

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. ("Sungrow") is a global leading PV inverter and ESS provider with over 515 GW of power electronic converters installed worldwide as of December 2023. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and ESS for utility-scale, commercial & industrial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions, NEV driving solutions, EV charging solutions and renewable hydrogen production systems. With a strong 27-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power over 170 countries worldwide. For more information about Sungrow, visit www.sungrowpower.com.

