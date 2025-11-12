Acquiring the Canadian rights to LEVULAN KERASTICK (aminolevulinic acid hydrochloride) further expands the Sun Pharma Canada dermatology portfolio and reinforces the company's commitment to patient care.

BRAMPTON, ON, Nov. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Sun Pharma, a global pharmaceutical company with a growing portfolio of Innovative Medicines, today announced it acquired, at no cost, the commercial sales rights to LEVULAN KERASTICK (aminolevulinic acid hydrochloride) in Canada from Clarion Medical Technologies. LEVULAN KERASTICK, a Photodynamic therapy (PDT) treatment for non-hyperkeratotic actinic keratoses (AKs) of the face and scalp,i has been a trusted treatment option for over 20 years, offering more than 4 million people globallyii a precise and effective, in-clinic actinic keratosesi treatment option.

LEVULAN KERASTICK offers patients and health care practitioners a treatment option with a well-established safety and efficacy profile that can prevent the progression of actinic keratoses into skin cancer.iii-iv

"As Sun Pharma continues to prioritize treatments that address existing unmet needs of the patients we serve, we are pleased to add LEVULAN KERASTICK to our expanding Canadian portfolio of dermatology therapies," said Richard Ascroft, North America CEO, Sun Pharma. "The acquisition of LEVULAN KERASTICK further reinforces our commitment to supporting Canadian patients living with actinic keratosis and the dedicated health care practitioners who support these patients."

Sun Pharma has been steadily growing its dermatology presence in Canada since 2021, building partnerships in biologics, acne, and now Photodynamic therapy. With the acquisition of LEVULAN KERASTICK, patients and health care practitioners across Canada will benefit from:

Continued product availability through Sun Pharma Canada Inc.

Direct access to Sun Pharma's national team of representatives for health care practitioners' education and information on LEVULAN KERASTICK.

"For many years, photodynamic therapy, such as LEVULAN KERASTICK, has been an important part of managing actinic keratoses," said Dr. Vimal Prajapati, MD, FRCPC, DABD, Clinical Associate Professor at the University of Calgary and Co-Founder & Co-Director of the Skin Health & Wellness Centre, Dermatology Research Institute, and Dermphi Centre. "We welcome Sun Pharma's continued leadership and partnership in ensuring Canadian health care practitioners have access to the therapies and tools we need to support our patients."

About LEVULAN KERASTICK

LEVULAN KERASTICK, with blue light irradiation, is indicated for the treatment of single and multiple non-hyperkeratotic actinic keratoses of the face and scalp.i Actinic keratoses are common precancerous skin lesions caused by chronic sun exposure, with up to 1 in 10 potentially progressing into squamous cell carcinoma (SCC) if left untreated.v

By combining a targeted topical solution with blue light irradiation, LEVULAN KERASTICK delivers a precise, in-clinic treatment that eradicates precancerous lesions with minimal risk of scarring. The therapy offers a convenient, well-tolerated option with a proven track record of efficacy and safety.i

About Sun Pharma Canada Inc.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is growing its presence in Canada, bringing together the power of a global network with localized research and care to address the unmet needs of Canadian patients and health care providers.

Sun Pharma Canada Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, is focused on providing innovative medicines in dermatology, bringing greater access and support for patients.

Patients and health care providers are at the centre of everything and Sun Pharma's "passion is clear." Sun Pharma's commitment to listening, acting, and caring means the team is able to respond to distinct needs and provide personalized care, while addressing important gaps in treatment and quality of life.

Sun Pharma offers a wide range of affordable medicines for the Canadian population in specialty and niche segments coupled with a presence in the top 15 Canadian generic products.

About Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (CIN - L24230GJ1993PLC019050)

Sun Pharma is the world's leading specialty generics company with a presence in Innovative Medicines, Generics and Consumer Healthcare products. It is the largest pharmaceutical company in India and is a leading generic company in the U.S. as well as Global Emerging Markets. Sun's high growth Innovative Medicines portfolio spans innovative products in dermatology, ophthalmology, and onco-dermatology and accounts for about 20% of company sales. The company's vertically integrated operations deliver high-quality medicines, trusted by physicians and consumers in over 100 countries. Its manufacturing facilities are spread across six continents. Sun Pharma is proud of its multi-cultural workforce drawn from over 50 nations. For further information, please visit www.sunpharma.com and follow us on LinkedIn & X (formerly Twitter).

®/™ - All brand names and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

