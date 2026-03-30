Sun Life releases updated Supplementary Information Package Français

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Sun Life Financial Inc. - Financial News

Mar 30, 2026, 17:02 ET

TORONTO, March 30, 2026 /CNW/ - Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSX: SLF) (NYSE: SLF) has released an updated Supplementary Informational Package (SIP) for investors and analysts. The unaudited SIP aligns with various financial disclosure changes including the formation of the Sun Life Asset Management Business Group.

Materials relating to the updated supplementary financial information template and the recently announced Management Equity Plan for SLC Management are available at:

https://www.sunlife.com/en/investors/investor-briefcase/investor-education/

About Sun Life
Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing asset management, wealth, insurance and health solutions to individual and institutional Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the U.S., the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of December 31, 2025, Sun Life had total assets under management of $1.60 trillion. For more information, please visit sunlife.com

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.  

Sun Life Media Relations Contact:

Sun Life Investor Relations Contact:

Rajani Kamath

Natalie Brady

Associate Vice-President

Senior Vice-President

Corporate Communications

Capital Management and Investor Relations

(416) 979-6070

(416) 902-3794

[email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE Sun Life Financial Inc. - Financial News

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Sun Life Financial Inc. - Financial News

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Sun Life Financial Inc.

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing asset management, wealth, insurance and health solutions to individual and institutional Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the U.S., the United...