Sun Life puts AI to work so advisors can spend more time delivering trusted advice

Notes Assistant earns a 2026 CIO Award as Sun Life expands AI support for advisors with a new AI-powered advisor concierge, designed to help advisors deepen Client relationships

Sun Life is expanding its use of practical, responsible AI to help advisors reduce administrative work and spend more time with Clients.

AI-powered tools like Notes Assistant and advisor concierge are helping simplify everyday advisor tasks, supporting faster follow-up and enhanced Client experiences.

TORONTO, Aug. 19, 2026 /CNW/ -- Advisors play an important role in helping Canadians navigate some of life's most significant financial decisions. To help advisors spend more time supporting Clients and less time on administrative work, Sun Life is expanding its use of AI. The company's growing suite of advisor tools includes Notes Assistant, which recently earned a 2026 CIO Award Canada, and a newly launched AI-powered advisor concierge. Together, these tools help advisors reduce administrative work, find information faster and better support Clients.

"Strong financial advice starts with understanding what matters most to each Client. The best advisor relationships are built through conversations, trust and a deep understanding of a Client's goals, not paperwork," said Jessica Tan, EVP & President, Sun Life Canada. "By helping advisors spend less time on administrative work, we're enabling them to focus on the relationships that matter most."

This award recognizes Notes Assistant for its practical use of generative AI in the advisor workflow. The tool can securely summarize Client meetings, compile action items and draft follow-up emails. Advisors save 15-30 minutes per Client session, adding up to hours each week.

Building on that momentum, Sun Life recently launched its AI-powered advisor concierge, expanding the company's suite of advisor tools. The concierge gives advisors a faster, simpler way to find information on products, policies and processes so they can better support Clients. Since launching last month, it has been used in more than 11,000 Client conversations.

"At Sun Life, we see AI as an opportunity to make our people more effective, strengthening the experiences we deliver, while keeping trust, accountability and human judgment at the centre," said Laura Money, Executive Vice-President and Chief Information and Technology Innovation Officer, Sun Life. "Notes Assistant is one example of that approach, and as we continue to scale AI across Sun Life, we're doing so responsibly, with strong governance, privacy and security built in from the beginning."

Sun Life is moving AI from possibility to practice. Its third consecutive CIO Award Canada win underscores the company's momentum in scaling responsible AI solutions that help advisors, Clients and employees work smarter and move faster. Recent advances include Sun Life's founding membership in the AI Consortium and the launch of a proprietary agentic AI platform that helps technology architects make faster, more informed decisions.

Presented by IDC Canada, the CIO Award reinforces Sun Life's innovation playbook: focus on real business and Client needs, apply technology where it can create meaningful value, and scale responsibly with strong privacy, security and governance controls.

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing asset management, wealth, insurance and health solutions to individual and institutional Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of June 30, 2026, Sun Life had total assets under management of $1.70 trillion. For more information, please visit https://www.sunlife.com/en/.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

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SOURCE Sun Life Financial Inc.