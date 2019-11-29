Sun Life Global Investments announces a change to offering of Series O securities

TORONTO, Nov. 29, 2019 /CNW/ - Sun Life Global Investments (Canada) Inc. ("Sun Life Global Investments") has announced its intention to separate Series O securities from the Sun Life Global Investments Private Client Program for all the mutual funds that it manages. Sun Life Global Investments will implement this change with an effective date on or about February 26, 2020.

Investors who do not currently hold Series O securities may be eligible to purchase them when the change takes effect, as such securities will no longer be exclusive to the Private Client Program. This change will have no impact on investors currently enrolled in the Private Client Program, other than as previously announced on Monday, November 25, 2019, by Sun Life Global Investments.

About Sun Life Global Investments (Canada) Inc.

Sun Life Global Investments is a subsidiary of Sun Life Financial Inc. It offers Canadians a diverse lineup of mutual funds and innovative portfolio solutions, empowering them to pursue their financial goals at every life stage. We bring together the strength of one of Canada's most trusted names in financial services with some of the best asset managers from around the world to deliver a truly global investment platform. As of November 25, 2019, Sun Life Global Investments manages $28.5 billion on behalf of institutional and retail investors from coast-to-coast and is a member of the Sun Life group of companies. For more information visit www.sunlifeglobalinvestments.com or connect with us on Twitter @SLGI_Canada.

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing insurance, wealth and asset management solutions to individual and corporate Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of September 30, 2019, Sun Life had total assets under management of $1,063 billion. For more information please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

Note to editors: All figures in Canadian dollars

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Series F is available only to eligible investors who have fee-based accounts with their dealers.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may be considered to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Information about risk factors relating to the mutual funds managed by Sun Life Global Investments can be found in the current prospectus of the mutual funds discussed in this press release and for Sun Life can be found in the annual information form of Sun Life Financial Inc., for the year ended December 31, 2018 under the heading "Risk Factors" and other regulatory filings filed with or furnished to Canadian securities regulators available at www.sedar.com.

© Sun Life Global Investments (Canada) Inc., 2019. Sun Life Global Investments (Canada) Inc. is a member of the Sun Life group of companies.

